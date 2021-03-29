UPDATE: Schroeder Fire has burned 800 to 1,000 acres and 400 to 500 homes have been evacuated

A large wildfire that has burned hundreds of acres in the Black Hills just west of Rapid City continued Monday afternoon, causing at least 400 homes to be evacuated.

Gov. Kristi Noem said "there has been losses and that is tragic" at a press conference Monday where she also praised firefighters. Late this afternoon residents who had been evacuated from Westberry Trails and Schroeder Road were being allowed to return home, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Rob Powell, incident commander for the Schroader Fire, said the fire that started Monday morning just west of Rapid City has possibly destroyed two homes and several outbuildings. In addition, he said the Schroeder Fire had burned 800 to 1,000 acres by around 3 p.m. "but is still moving."

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said between 400 and 500 homes have been evacuated. Around 250 firefighters are now reportedly fighting the blaze on a windy afternoon when gusts have ranged from around 50 mph to 72 mph in Rapid City.

Noem said the fire started on private property, but officials are still investigating how the blaze started. FEMA has authorized federal funds for fighting the Schroeder fire.