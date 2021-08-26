UPDATE: South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death

Circuit Judge John Brown had little leeway to order jail time. Instead, he fined the state's highest law enforcement official $500 for each of the two counts and ordered him to pay court costs of $3,742. Brown also ordered the Republican attorney general to "do a significant public service event" in each of the next five years near the date of Joseph Boever's death — granting a request from the Boever family. But he put that on hold after Ravnsborg's attorney objected that it was not allowed by statute.

Brown was to consider that argument and rule later.

Ravnsborg's plea capped the criminal portion of a case that led Gov. Kristi Noem — a fellow Republican — and law enforcement groups around the state to no longer support him. It didn't end his troubles, though, as he still faces a likely lawsuit from Boever's widow and a potential impeachment attempt.

Ravnsborg was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraiser on Sept. 12 when he struck the 55-year-old Boever, who was walking on the side of a highway. In a 911 call after the crash, Ravnsborg was initially unsure about what he hit and then concluded it had been a deer. He said he didn't realize he struck a man until he returned to the crash scene the next day and discovered the body of Boever, who was killed at age 55.