UPDATE: State anticipates completion of police shooting investigation to take 30 days

A Rapid City Police Department officer shot and killed a man in north Rapid City on Thursday night, the police department announced in a two-minute social media video early Friday morning.

Police Chief Don Hedrick and recently sworn-in Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller appeared in the early morning video, with Mueller staying silent.

Hedrick said that shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, officers "engaged" with a man who was walking near Surfwood and Maple avenues in Rapid City. The man ran from the police, and one of the officers chased him. Hedrick said the officer attempted to use a taser to subdue the individual.

The man then pointed a gun, and the officer shot and killed the man, according to Hedrick. The man did not fire any bullets.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family. Hedrick said the officer is not injured.

Hedrick said the sheriff's office relieved the police officers and secured the scene. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting.

"We will share more when we can," Hedrick said.

The Journal reached out to the RCPD and asked why police engaged the man, how many officers were present, their identities and if the department plans to release any body camera footage of the incident.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, referred all questions to DCI "out of respect for the DCI's investigation into the incident."

The attorney general's office confirmed in a Friday press release that DCI is leading the investigation. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted at the scene. Attorney General Marty Jackley said that the RCPD is cooperating in the investigation.

DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all officer-worn body cameras and video cameras from the area, according to the release.

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office said on Friday they expect to release a summary of their investigation of the shooting within 30 days.

After the investigation is complete, DCI will issue a case report and shooting summary, which the attorney general will review for a final determination on the shooting's legitimacy.

The Thursday night shooting death is not only the first shooting death involving a police officer in 2023, it is also the first reported shooting death of any type in Rapid City for the year. In 2022, RCPD officers shot a total of four people, killing three.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is received.