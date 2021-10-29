Update: Three Rapid City schools no longer on secure status, police say

Three Rapid City schools are now out of secure status, according Rapid City Police Department Spokesperson Brendyn Medina.

That's as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Medina said police will be performing walkthroughs throughout the course of the day, but said it looks like the threat is unfounded.

Earlier this morning, Corral Drive Elementary School, West Middle School and Southwest Middle School were placed on secure status due to a potential threat found on social media, according to Rapid City Public Information Officer Katy Urban.

Urban said a threat was discovered on social media and it was unclear if the threat referenced the three schools in Rapid City or not.

Medina said that there are no active threats in the schools and the secure statuses were purely precautionary.

