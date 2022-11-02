UPDATE: Traffic restored after Omaha Street rollover

The westbound lanes on Omaha Street from West Boulevard to 12th Street in Rapid City were blocked on Wednesday for about three hours after a concrete truck rolled over.

The Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department responded to the incident. With the help of the South Dakota Highway Patrol's Motor Carrier Division equipment, the truck was turned right-side up and removed from the roadway.

RCPD Spokesperson Brendyn Medina said there was a "very small amount" of concrete on the road and "extremely minor injuries, if any."

The cause of the rollover is under investigation, Medina said, adding the driver has been cited for careless driving.