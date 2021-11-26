Update: Traffic signals operating normally on west side of Rapid City

Traffic signals that were malfunctioning Friday morning due to a blown transformer on the west side of Rapid City are now operating normally, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department.
A blown transformer had left several intersections with inoperable traffic signals Friday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Due to the malfunctioning transformers, the police department urged drivers to treat those intersections as four-way stops.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Shannon Marvel
Criminal Justice Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today