Update: Traffic signals operating normally on west side of Rapid City

Traffic signals that were malfunctioning Friday morning due to a blown transformer on the west side of Rapid City are now operating normally, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department. 

A blown transformer had left several intersections with inoperable traffic signals Friday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Due to the malfunctioning transformers, the police department urged drivers to treat those intersections as four-way stops. 

 

