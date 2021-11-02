 Skip to main content
Update: Two men arrested after body found in a ditch

Two Rapid City men have been arrested in connection to the death of 24 year old Dhani I. Aronson, whose body was found Monday in a ditch.

Jacob Staton, 25, and Andrew Thorson, 29, were arrested Monday night and they were charged with accessory to murder after being arrested Monday night, according to a press release sent by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Aronson’s body was found off Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road on Monday morning. An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” said Captain of Investigations Tony Harrison. “We’re not done combing through the details. More charges could be pending.”

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact PCSO Investigator Dan Lewis at (605) 394-6115.

