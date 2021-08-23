UPDATE: Westbound I-90 reopened after closed for 10 hours

Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 are now open following a serious accident reported around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The lanes fully reopened as of 3:12 p.m. Monday and were shut down for a total of 10 hours and 26 minutes.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor/trailer semitruck was westbound when it veered to the right and struck a concrete construction barrier on I-90, according to preliminary information from the state Highway Patrol.

The semi overturned on its left side, slid across the interstate and damaged several feet of guardrail and several wooden posts.

Randy Collins, 62, of Hermosa, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Monument Health. Charges are pending.

Westbound traffic between Exit 58 and 59 was closed while vehicles were cleared from the roadway and overpass with a reroute through exit 57.

