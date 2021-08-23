UPDATE: Westbound I-90 still closed due to semitruck crash

A serious accident was reported on Interstate 90 around 4:45 a.m., Monday.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor/trailer semitruck was westbound when it veered to the right and struck a concrete construction barrier on I-90, according to preliminary information from the state Highway Patrol.

The semi overturned on its left side, slid across the interstate and damaged several feet of guardrail and several wooden posts.

Traffic is currently detoured off of the interstate at exit 57 and westbound lanes are still closed.

Randy Collins, 62, of Hermosa, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Monument Health. Charges are pending.

Westbound traffic between Exit 58 and 59 was closed while vehicles were cleared from the roadway and overpass.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

