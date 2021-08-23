 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Westbound I-90 still closed due to semitruck crash
alert top story

UPDATE: Westbound I-90 still closed due to semitruck crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A serious accident was reported on Interstate 90 around 4:45 a.m., Monday.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor/trailer semitruck was westbound when it veered to the right and struck a concrete construction barrier on I-90, according to preliminary information from the state Highway Patrol.

The semi overturned on its left side, slid across the interstate and damaged several feet of guardrail and several wooden posts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic is currently detoured off of the interstate at exit 57 and westbound lanes are still closed.

Randy Collins, 62, of Hermosa, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Monument Health. Charges are pending.

Westbound traffic between Exit 58 and 59 was closed while vehicles were cleared from the roadway and overpass. 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
5
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Street art festival turns Russian city into open-air art gallery

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 19
Local

Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Watch Now: Related Video

Street art festival turns Russian city into open-air art gallery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News