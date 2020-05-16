UPDATED: Department of Health says Rapid Ride driver may have exposed riders to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Saturday, May 16, that a Rapid Ride Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates:

Saturday, May 9th; 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Rapid Ride Jefferson Route

Monday, May 11th; 1:20 p.m. -5:50 p.m.

Rapid Ride Washington Route

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who used this service during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

Mayor Allender said the driver, who became ill and was tested on May 12, was diligent to wear a mask while driving on the route. The driver did not return to work after being tested.

Allender said there were no plans to change the Rapid Ride system right now.

"Public transportation is essential for a number of the City's residents and it may be the only option for many to get groceries, visit the doctor and other essential trips," he said. "There is no additional concern for riders at this time, all employees have been advised to continue to follow all hygiene protocols including wearing masks."