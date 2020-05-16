UPDATED: Department of Health says Rapid Ride driver may have exposed riders to coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Saturday, May 16, that a Rapid Ride Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates:
Saturday, May 9th; 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Rapid Ride Jefferson Route
Monday, May 11th; 1:20 p.m. -5:50 p.m.
- Rapid Ride Washington Route
Due to the risk of exposure, customers who used this service during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
Mayor Allender said the driver, who became ill and was tested on May 12, was diligent to wear a mask while driving on the route. The driver did not return to work after being tested.
Allender said there were no plans to change the Rapid Ride system right now.
"Public transportation is essential for a number of the City's residents and it may be the only option for many to get groceries, visit the doctor and other essential trips," he said. "There is no additional concern for riders at this time, all employees have been advised to continue to follow all hygiene protocols including wearing masks."
Allender said the city was made aware of the public health warning Saturday at 9 a.m.
"City officials have been working with State Health officials on this specific case and have determined the timelines for which the driver may have been able to transmit the virus to others," he said. "RTS Manager Megan Gould indicates the driver was wearing a face mask and followed established social distancing and hygiene protocols during his drive times."
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
• Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.
• Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.
If you develop symptoms:
• Call your health care provider immediately.
• Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
• Avoid contact with other people.
• Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit the COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.
