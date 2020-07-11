UPDATED; Hardhats bounce back to get DH split with Brandon Valley

The Hardhats, however, were not going to let this one slip away and quickly won the game in walk-off fashion as Colton Hartford opened with a double, Hunter Tillery was walked intentionally and Bachman laced a single deep off of the right field wall.

"I'm so proud of our guys tonight," Bachman said early Saturday morning. "We found another gear that we hadn't had all year. We came back from a tough loss in the first game and we played really well, we played hard. To come back and be down again, and to come together, it was awesome to see."

Bachman's three-run home run not only came at the right time for the team, but for him personally.

"I didn't know if I caught it," he said. "I had been struggling, there is no doubt about that. I had been struggling at the plate and thinking too much. It was huge for me to come up and see some results because I had been hitting the ball hard, but just right at guys. My teammates had picked me up. We had been playing short-handed with Dylan and Bransen out. Bransen came back and it the ball well tonight and competed."

Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said they had a little talk after the first-game loss and built off of how they battled back from that seven-run inning.