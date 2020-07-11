UPDATED; Hardhats bounce back to get DH split with Brandon Valley

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats needed a break or two after a tough first-game loss to Brandon Valley Friday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.
They got two and a bomb from Ryan Bachman and went on to edge the Lynx 11-10 in the bottom of the seventh inning in a game then ended just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The doubleheader started two hours late because of the hard rain and hail that hit the Black Hills Friday afternoon.
Brandon Valley won the first game 12-8, highlighted by a seven-run sixth inning and led 8-3 in the second game before the Hardhats came roaring back.
Post 22 added a run in the fifth inning and exploded for six runs in the sixth, highlighted by Bachman's three-run home run that brought the Hardhats back within one, 8-7. Troy Wilhelm and Hunter Tiller singled and scored before Bachman.
Brandon Valley began to fall apart, losing a pair of fly balls in the heavy air, as well as an infield error. Post 22 tied the game when right fielder Jaxon Haase mis-judged Blake Weaver's fly ball, scoring Jake Goble.
Post 22 took it's first lead of the day when Dalton Klosterman's liner was not handled by center fielder Lake Terveer, scoring Bransen Kuehl and Weaver.
But Brandon Valley came back and tied the game at 10-10 on a two-run single by Matt Brown off of Bachman, who came on in relief of Wilhelm, who had relieved Kuehl.
The Hardhats, however, were not going to let this one slip away and quickly won the game in walk-off fashion as Colton Hartford opened with a double, Hunter Tillery was walked intentionally and Bachman laced a single deep off of the right field wall.
"I'm so proud of our guys tonight," Bachman said early Saturday morning. "We found another gear that we hadn't had all year. We came back from a tough loss in the first game and we played really well, we played hard. To come back and be down again, and to come together, it was awesome to see."
Bachman's three-run home run not only came at the right time for the team, but for him personally.
"I didn't know if I caught it," he said. "I had been struggling, there is no doubt about that. I had been struggling at the plate and thinking too much. It was huge for me to come up and see some results because I had been hitting the ball hard, but just right at guys. My teammates had picked me up. We had been playing short-handed with Dylan and Bransen out. Bransen came back and it the ball well tonight and competed."
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said they had a little talk after the first-game loss and built off of how they battled back from that seven-run inning.
"I said, 'We came back and we showed some heart and we showed some character. Let's keep that going,'" Torve said. "We went over all of the mistakes we made, but there was a bright side too. We did the same thing in the second game. We played with character and we didn't give up. We were dead in the water, but Troy (Wilhelm) gets a base hit and we were off and running. We had character tonight."
Brandon Valley took a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning off of Kuehl, but the Hardhats battled back with two in the bottom half of the inning on a RBI ground out by Goble and a run-scoring double by Kuehl.
Both teams scored a single run in the second, with Tillery keeping it close with a RBI single. But Brandon Valley appeared to take control with a four-run fifth, highlighted by a two-run single by Brown.
"In the second game we played a clean game defensively. Basically that was the difference from the first game," Torve said. "We made three errors and missed a couple of fly balls that we should have caught, and they didn't make any errors. They stunk it up defensively in the second game and we were clean, and we won. It's not rocket science."
The Hardhats ad 14 hits in the second game, led by Bachman with three hits and four RBI and Tillery with three hits and one RBI. Weaver also added a pair of hits and one RBI.
Brown had three hits and four RBI for the Lynx.
In the opener, Brandon Valley's Connor Knecht had a huge game, hitting for the cycle, with a home run, triple, double and single.
Post 22 starting pitcher Zach Whitesell had a bit of hard luck after a dominating first inning, as only one of the seven runs he allowed in the second were earned. The Hardhat defense had two critical errors.
Brandon Valley got on the board in the second inning on an opposite field solo home run by Knecht. It proved to be the first of many in the inning.
The Lynx made it 3-0 on a two-run infield error by shortstop Hartford and two more runs when first baseman Goble dropped the ball on a ground ball.
Brandon Valley closed the inning at 7-0 on a RBI single by Joe Kolbeck and a triple by Knecht.
The Hardhats got two runs back in the bottom of the second on a RBI double by Kuehl and a run-scoring single by Thomas Maguire.
Post 22 made Brandon Valley sweat with a four-run third to pull back within one run. The Hardhats got a RBI single by Goble and a sacrifice fly by Kuehl, scoring Bachman from third.
Rapid City loaded the bases with one out and got a two-run single by Drew Scherbenske to make it 7-6.
Brandon Valley came back with two runs in the top of the fourth when Michael Chevalier scored on an error by Hartford and Thomas Scholten added a RBI sac fly.
Post 22 answered with a run in the fourth on a sac fly by Kuehl, but the Lynx did the same in the fifth on a RBI groundout by Chevalier.
The Hardhats made it 10-8 in the fifth when Isaac Arnold stole home after Scholten, the Brandon Valley catcher, threw down to second on an attempted pickoff with the bases loaded.
Once again, Brandon Valley answered the Hardhats with a single run in the top of the sixth on a RBI double by Scholten.
The Hardhats tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth with the tying run at the plate after two one-out walks, but reliever Hunter Marso got out of the jam when he induced Weaver to hit into a double play.
The Lynx got an insurance run in the top of the seventh on doubles by Chevalier and Kolbeck.
Knecht's four hits and two RBI led the Lynx, while Scholten and Kolbeck added two hits and two RBI each. Chevalier knocked in three runs despite just one hit. Brandon Valley had seven extra base hits — five doubles, one triple and one home run.
Goble and Arnold had two hits each for the Hardhats, with Kuehl knocking in three runs and Drew Scherbenske two runs.
Post 22, 20-8, continues a busy next couple of days, as it goes to Mitchell for a doubleheader Saturday and Sturgis for a single game Monday night.
Brandon Valley, 11-9, will stay in the Black Hills and be in Spearfish Saturday against Spearfish and Sturgis, and back to Rapid City Sunday for a twinbill against Post 320 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!