UPDATED: Several RCAS schools on secure status after a report of a gun in the Stevens High School parking lot

Several Rapid City Area Schools are on secure status after Thursday morning after law enforcement responded to a report of a individual with a gun in the Stevens High School parking lot, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The schools include Stevens High School, West Middle School, Canyon Lake Elementary School, Pinedale Elementary School and South Canyon Elementary School.

Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the RCPD said there are currently no injuries and law enforcement is working to sort out the situation.

It is still unclear when the school was placed on secure status and where the report of the individual with a gun came in. More updates are to follow.