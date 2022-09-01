UPDATED: Toy gun at Stevens High School caused secure status, student located

A student who brandished a toy gun in a parking lot at Stevens High School, resulting in several Rapid City schools being placed in secure status Thursday morning, has been located by law enforcement.

The schools included Stevens High School, West Middle School, Canyon Lake Elementary School, Pinedale Elementary School and South Canyon Elementary School.

Jocelyn Hafner, Stevens’ principal, said a student was waving around a gun in a school parking lot before the start of school, prompting the secure status and a large response from law enforcement.

Pennington County Sheriff's Office Capt. Dustin Morrison said several agencies responded.

"Earlier this morning, we received reports of a student from Stevens High School in the parking lot who was waving a firearm," Morrison said. "As a result of that, we immediately went into action, working with the school and the Rapid City Police Department to put the school on secure status."

Following a search and investigation, Morrison said law enforcement was able to identify "those involved." Later, law enforcement said it was determined the gun was a toy, which was located after the student left the area and ditched the toy.

Hafner said the report of the gun occurred just prior to classes starting. The campus went into secure status shortly after class began.

"All the students were in classrooms or in the library for those who didn't have a class period," Hafner said.

One parent said they received a text notification at 9:47 a.m. about the secure status. A group of students lingering in a parking lot near the school’s tennis courts told the Journal they were instructed to return to their cars when they arrived at the school at about 9:15 a.m.

At approximately 11 a.m., the secure status was lifted. Law enforcement then located the student who had the toy gun.

The Rapid City Police Department made a social media post on behalf of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office stating law enforcement is working with the school district to determine the appropriate consequence for the student.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.