Uplifting Parents accepting applications now

The Uplifting Parents program is accepting applications through July 15. Uplifting Parents is offered through Catholic Social Services to empower lower-income single parents who are pursuing a college degree.

UP’s primary goal is to provide resources to support participants' advancement towards higher education. UP aids participants with financial assistance and provides individual mentoring that has shown to lead to a higher college graduation rate — 71% of parents who participate in UP graduate from college.

Mentoring services are the heart of the program. The UP mentor is there to assist and anticipate potential issues that could derail participants' academic success. The program also includes parenting and financial classes. Catholic Social Services has worked with more than 480 individuals and 30 community partners to develop and implement the program, which began in 2013.

To qualify, you must be a single parent within two years of obtaining your college degree. If you think you qualify and you’re ready to meet your educational and career goals, go to cssrapidcity.com/services/uplifting-parents/ or call 605-716-6336.

