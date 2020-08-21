Urycki named Mines assistant track coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota Mines track and field head coach Steve Johnson has announced the hiring of Gillian Urycki as the new track and field assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.

Urycki was a four-time letter winner competing in the high jump, long jump and heptathlon at the University of Iowa.

During her time at as a Hawkeye, Urycki ranks sixth all-time in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 9 ¼-inches. She earned Big 10 All-Conference honors and qualified for the 2018 NCAA Outdoor National Championships.

“We are very excited for Coach Urycki to be joining our program,” said Johnson. “She came highly recommended and will bring a lot of versatility to our coaching staff. She’s going to be a great fit for us.”

Two fall events canceled for BHSU golf

Black Hills State University women's golf has added updates to its 2020 fall schedule, including two cancellations and an addition.