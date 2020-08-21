Urycki named Mines assistant track coach

South Dakota Mines track and field head coach Steve Johnson has announced the hiring of Gillian Urycki as the new track and field assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.
Urycki was a four-time letter winner competing in the high jump, long jump and heptathlon at the University of Iowa.
During her time at as a Hawkeye, Urycki ranks sixth all-time in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 9 ¼-inches. She earned Big 10 All-Conference honors and qualified for the 2018 NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
“We are very excited for Coach Urycki to be joining our program,” said Johnson. “She came highly recommended and will bring a lot of versatility to our coaching staff. She’s going to be a great fit for us.”
Two fall events canceled for BHSU golf
Black Hills State University women's golf has added updates to its 2020 fall schedule, including two cancellations and an addition.
The Augustana Invitational (Sept. 26-27) and the Mustang Invite (Oct. 3-4) have been canceled. In addition, the Yellow Jackets have added the Samuel Proal Invitational (Oct. 12-13) in Pueblo, Colo., to the schedule. BHSU will still be hosting the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic, which will now take place Sept. 28-29 (previously scheduled for Oct. 12-13).
As the current schedule stands, the Yellow Jackets will open the season at the Swan Memorial (Sept. 14-15) in Thornton, Colo., before heading home for the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic (Sept. 28-29) and then wrapping up fall play at the Samuel Proal Invitational (Oct. 12-13).
BHSU rodeo updates fall schedule
Black Hills State University rodeo has added updates to its 2020 fall schedule to include three doubleheaders, totaling seven events in all.
The season will open with doubleheaders at North Platte Community College (Sept. 17-19), Iowa Central Community College (Sept. 24-26) and Dickinson State (Oct. 1-3).
Each doubleheader will open with a single go-round event on Thursday, concluding Friday morning. The second rodeo will begin with a long go-round Friday and a short go-round Saturday night.
The team's Nov. 6-7 rodeo at Iowa State currently remains scheduled as is.
