 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USD basketball player Mihai Carcoana arrested for second degree rape

  • 0
USD Athletics Logo

University of South Dakota men's basketball player Mihai Carcoana was arrested Friday by the Vermillion Police Department and charged with second degree rape, according to the Clay County Jail log.

It was a probable cause arrest, said Crystal Brady, the Vermillion Police Department chief.

Vermillion Police Department received a report at 5:43 a.m. of a sexual assault that occurred earlier Friday at a residence on the University of South Dakota campus. The University of South Dakota issued a Campus Alert at 11:23 a.m. Friday about a sexual assault at a residence hall on the north side of the USD campus. The victim was assaulted by someone they knew, the alert said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It has not been confirmed whether the report and the alert are directly connected at this time. University of South Dakota campus police directed comment to USD's Communications and Marketing department.

People are also reading…

"The university cannot comment on student matters or active criminal investigations," stated Michelle Cwach, Assistant Vice President of Marketing Communications and University Relations in an email to the Argus Leader on Friday afternoon. "The University of South Dakota issued a timely warning to the campus community as required under the Clery Act on Dec. 9 regarding a report of sexual assault on campus. USD takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for students."

No bond has been set yet for Carcoana, according to Clay County Jail. Second-degree rape is considered forcible rape. The defendant can receive up to 50 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000 if convicted.

Court documents regarding Carcoana's charge have not yet been filed, according to the Clay County Clerk's office.

Carcona, 20, is in his first year with the Coyotes' men's basketball program after transferring to USD from Toledo. Carcoana's roster bio was still active as of Friday afternoon.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Rapid City ditch

Body found in Rapid City ditch

A man was last seen leaving his Rapid City residence intoxicated Friday night before police found him dead Saturday morning in a drainage ditc…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Your Two Cents for Dec. 6

Here’s an idea — tax all the obnoxious political advertising. There is absolutely no good reason that those ads should be exempt from sales tax.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News