USD coach Plitzuweit hired at West Virginia

Dawn Plitzuweit, who led South Dakota to its best season ever in the last of four-straight NCAA Tournament berths for the Coyotes, will be the next head coach at West Virginia.

The university announced the hire in a tweet Thursday morning.

"I am so incredibly excited and humbled to be your women's basketball coach at West Virginia University," Plitzuweit said in a release by WVU. "I am absolutely thrilled to lead our Mountaineer program at the Flagship Institution in West Virginia."

"I would also be remiss if I didn't thank our players, administration and all of Coyote Nation at the University of South Dakota for everything they have done for me, my family and for our program," Plitzuweit continued. "I will miss you all so much and hope that we can recruit you to cheer for the Mountaineers now.

South Dakota announced in a news release Thursday that the university will begin a national search for the program's 11th head women's basketball coach immediately. West Virginia's release notes that Plitzuweit's contract is a five-year deal worth a total of $3 million. Her starting salary in year one will be $550,000, plus incentives, according to the release.

Plitzuweit led USD to the Sweet 16, picking up the program's first two NCAA Tournament wins before falling 52-49 to Michigan on March 26.

Plitzuweit's move comes after several changes were made to Summit League coaching staffs, including the hire of former Kansas City women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt by Oklahoma State.

Plitzuweit entered the South Dakota program in 2016, when the Coyotes were just a year removed from an NIT Championship under former head coach Amy Williams. Yet she still reinvented the level of success that could be had at USD.

"Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her track record for sustained success is impressive," West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons said in a release by WVU. "When we started our search, it was quite obvious that her reputation as a program builder and championship coach put her at the top of our list. Watching her lead her team to the Sweet 16 this year with wins over Ole Miss and Baylor brought her program a lot of new national attention, but those in the know about women's basketball were not surprised by her success.

Plitzuweit's Coyotes team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2019 before going on a run of three-straight Summit League Tournament titles from 2020-2022.

Some members of South Dakota's staff, namely associate head coach Jason Jeschke and assistant coach Aaron Horn, have worked under Plitzuweit for most of her time at USD.

The Coyotes graduate several key players from its 2022 roster, including the 'Big 3' of Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable, but still have plenty of young players on its roster that made a big impact in its NCAA Tournament run.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0