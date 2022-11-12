 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

USD falls to 3-7 with loss to North Dakota

The USD Coyotes remained winless on the road this season, falling to North Dakota 28-19 on Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

With the win, the Fighting Hawks likely assure themselves of an FCS playoff berth at 7-3, while the Coyotes fall to 3-7. 

USD fell to 0-6 on the road this year with their 15th consecutive loss in Grand Forks. The last time they won there was in 1985, before the Alerus Center had been built. 

The Coyotes were poised to take a 13-7 lead into halftime when the Hawks blocked a USD punt with 15 seconds to play and recovered it at the USD 2-yard line. One play later Tommy Schuster found Bo Belquist for a score to give UND a 14-13 lead at the break, and that momentum carried over. 

Schuster fired scoring strikes to Belquist and Isaiah Smith in the third quarter to break it open at 28-13. USD added a score in the fourth on a 5-yard pass from Aidan Bouman to Carter Bell, but that was as close as they’d get. 

UND outgained USD 351-248 on the day. Schuster threw just four incomplete passes on the day, going 24-of-28 for 243 yards and three touchdowns, while Belquist had seven catches for 92 yards and two scores. Ben McNaboe had two sacks. 

Bouman threw three touchdown passes on the day, completing 15-of-27 throws for 151 yards. Bell caught six passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns, while Wesley Eliodor had USD’s other touchdown.  The blocked punt wasn't USD's only special teams miscue, as a pair of missed extra points loomed large, keeping it a two-score game after their fourth quarter touchdown. Travis Theis rushed for 95 yards and caught three passes for 37 yards.

Stephen Hillis maintained his lead as the Valley’s top tacklers with 11 stops in the game. Brock Mogensen added 10 tackles. 

USD will wrap up the season at home against Northern Iowa next week.

