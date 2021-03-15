 Skip to main content
USD gets 11th seed for NCAA Tournament; SD State earns at-large bid
NCAAW TOURNAMENT

  • Updated
Summit League Basketball Tournament

Maddie Krull, 42, of the South Dakota Coyotes drives toward Claire Killian, 11, of the Omaha Mavericks during the 2021 Women’s Summit League Basketball Championship March 9 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

 Richard Carlson / Inertia

VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball earned a No. 11 seed and will play sixth-seeded Oregon at 9 p.m. on Monday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament held in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.

South Dakota (19-5) earned an automatic bid by winning the Summit League Tournament six days ago. This marks the Coyotes’ third-straight NCAA Tournament berth under Plitzuweit, nabbing back-to-back Summit tournament trophies in Sioux Falls.

It is the fourth NCAA Division I tournament appearance for South Dakota in nine years of eligibility. The Coyotes qualified for eight NCAA tournaments at the Division II level, including a runner-up finish in 2008 – the year before the program began its transition to Division I. USD is 8-10 all-time in NCAA tournament play.

Monday’s matchup will be the second between South Dakota and Oregon. In the lone meeting between the two teams, the Coyotes defeated the Ducks 88-54 in the semifinals en route to winning the 2016 Women’s National Invitation Tournament. The sixth-seeded Oregon finished the regular season 13-8 and 10-7 in the Pac-12.

The winner of Monday’s matchup will take on the winner of third-seeded Georgia (20-6) and 14th-seeded Drexel (14-8) in the round of 32.

Three-time Summit League Coach of the Year Dawn Plitzuweit is in her fifth season with the Coyotes. South Dakota’s squad is led by all-league trio Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, accounting for 63.7 percent of the team’s scoring. Sjerven is the two-time Summit Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.

The Coyotes depart for San Antonio at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Send the Yotes off with a socially distanced parade along Rose Street and east down Cherry Street. Fans are asked to avoid congregating near the bus loading zone to help protect the team’s Tier 1 bubble.

If fans have questions about attendance at the NCAA Tournament, they are encouraged to call the Coyote Ticket Office at (605) 677-5959.

JACKRABBITS TO FACE SYRACUSE IN 1ST ROUND

INDIANAPOLIS - The South Dakota State University women's basketball team is headed back to The Big Dance after earning an at-large selection Monday to the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackrabbits, 21-3 overall and the Summit League regular season champions, are seeded ninth in the River Walk Region and will face No. 8 seed Syracuse in the opening round Sunday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas.

The contest will be a rematch as the Jackrabbits defeated Syracuse on their home floor, 75-64, to advance to the Sweet 16 in their last tournament appearance, in 2019.

Syracuse enters postseason play with a 14-8 overall record.

SDSU will be making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years. This marks the first time the Jackrabbits have received an at-large selection after earning automatic berths by winning the Summit League tournament title in its previous nine postseason appearances.

