USD offense struggles again in loss to Illinois St.

South Dakota suffered a potential season-crushing loss, 12-10, to Illinois State Saturday in Normal, Illinois.

The Coyotes (1-5, 0-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored its only touchdown in the game in the third quarter, and kept that lead for most of the third quarter. But once Illinois State (4-2, 2-1) found the end zone again, USD couldn't muster enough offense in more than a quarter to even pull within enough range to make a field goal.

South Dakota's top offensive playmakers struggled again. Quarterback Carson Camp completed 9-16 passes for 117 yards, again remaining limited in the passing game behind a USD rushing offense that ran 34 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. South Dakota running backs Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis both had fair outings, rushing for 75 yards and 57 yards, respectively.

Saturday marks the fourth game this season that the South Dakota offense has scored one touchdown or less, and this one derails was looked like a must-win stretch for the rest of the season for a Coyotes team hoping to return to the playoffs for the second-straight year.

The Coyotes had few scoring chances, but took advantage of their one in the first half by finishing off a 72-yard touchdown drive with a five-yard Lawrence touchdown run. USD extended its lead over Illinois State's two field goals with a 40-yard field goal by kicker Eddie Ogamba.

Illinois State went ahead with a touchdown drive ending in a pass to tight end Tanner Taula. The Coyotes had a chance to take the lead on a 42-yard attempt by Ogamba, but he missed.

South Dakota will look to rebound from its third-straight loss against Southern Illinois for the Dakota Days game in the DakotaDome Oct. 22.