USD, SDSU basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Summit League officials announced Tuesday men's and women's basketball games for Thursday and Saturday have been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a press release by the University of South Dakota.
The games canceled include the following:
Men's Basketball
- South Dakota at North Dakota; Dec. 30
- Omaha at Kansas City; Dec. 30
- South Dakota State at North Dakota, Jan. 1
- Denver at Kansas City; Jan. 1
Women's Basketball
- Oral Roberts at Denver, Dec. 30
- Kansas City at Denver, Jan. 1
The Kansas City men's, North Dakota men's and Denver women's programs are adhering to the Summit League's adjusted COVID-19 protocols and all games will be deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled, according to the release by USD.
No specifics were given on possible COVID-19 outbreaks among any team.
USD's next scheduled game is 1 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.