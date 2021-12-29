 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USD, SDSU basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

South Dakota St Alabama Basketball

South Dakota State guard Alex Arians (34) grabs a rebound against Alabama during the second half of a Nov. 12 game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Vasha Hunt / AP Photo

Summit League officials announced Tuesday men's and women's basketball games for Thursday and Saturday have been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a press release by the University of South Dakota. 

The games canceled include the following:

Men's Basketball

  • South Dakota at North Dakota; Dec. 30
  • Omaha at Kansas City; Dec. 30
  • South Dakota State at North Dakota, Jan. 1
  • Denver at Kansas City; Jan. 1

Women's Basketball

  • Oral Roberts at Denver, Dec. 30
  • Kansas City at Denver, Jan. 1

The Kansas City men's, North Dakota men's and Denver women's programs are adhering to the Summit League's adjusted COVID-19 protocols and all games will be deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled, according to the release by USD.

No specifics were given on possible COVID-19 outbreaks among any team.

USD's next scheduled game is 1 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.

