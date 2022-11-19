USD steamrolled by Northern Iowa in season finale

VERMILLION — South Dakota ended its season on a deflating note amid an already difficult season, dropping a blowout 58-14 game to Northern Iowa Saturday at the DakotaDome.

The Coyotes (3-8, 2-6 Missouri Valley Football Conference) were lifeless the entire game. Its defense, once USD’s lone bright spot, was shredded for 588 yards of offense. The 58 points by Northern Iowa (was the most by a South Dakota opponents this season, setting a new low for USD after the 45 points it let up against Youngstown State three weeks ago assured Saturday’s game wouldn’t have playoff meaning for, at least, the Coyotes.

"The game kind of got out of hand," senior long-snapper Dalton Godfrey said. "Just made too many mistakes."

It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the Coyotes, who went from perhaps its best season ever in 2021 to a season filled with losses and turmoil.

South Dakota started the game with a near-50-yard kickoff return from wide receiver and returner Wes Eliodor, but that was the last good thing that happened for the Coyotes for another 20 minutes of gametime.

Over their first six drives, the Coyotes didn’t get a single first down. And Northern Iowa scored a touchdown every single drive in that span. It was 28-0 after the first quarter (set up by a second-down interception by quarterback Aidan Bouman) and 35-0 Panthers not long after the second quarter began.

"We didn't execute as well as we needed to," South Dakota head coach Bob Nielson said.

Nielson said, because of how good the Panthers have been playing offensively, he knew his team would have to "keep drives alive."South Dakota running back returned the ensuing kickoff out of the end zone, took a hard hit at around the 20 and deposited the ball back to the turf where the Panthers recovered. Northern Iowa scored another touchdown to make it 42-0.

The Coyotes responded with a third-down stop (their first time keeping UNI off the scoreboard in the first 21 minutes), got its its first first down of the game with 8:06 left in the half and then led a drive to make it 42-7 on a touchdown pass from Bouman to tight end JJ Galbreath. But UNI got back into the end zone with 11 seconds to go in the half. After the halftime period ended, a near-empty DakotaDome emptied out just a bit more.

Things got a little better for the Coyotes in the second half, but not much. Northern Iowa’s first three scoring drives (its first three drives, period, in the second half) ended in field goals and not touchdowns. After the Coyotes had 110 yards in the first half, it improved upon that with 126 second-half yards. But the Coyotes had dug themselves too deep in the hole, many weeks after it did that same thing to its season, too.