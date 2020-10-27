USD tabbed Summit women's favorites

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Summit League Preseason Poll for the second-straight year.

USD senior center Hannah Sjerven was tabbed the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year and classmates Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens joined her on the league's preseason teams. The preseason poll and teams, announced by the league office Monday afternoon, were voted on by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.

The Coyotes are coming off one of the best seasons in Summit history after running the table in league play, capturing the Summit League Tournament trophy and achieving the highest national ranking bestowed up on a Summit team. In an unprecedented turn, the postseason was cut short for No. 17/11 South Dakota as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history.

The Coyotes received 25 of 36 first-place votes and tallied 587 points to top the poll.

Sjerven was the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year, Tournament MVP and first team honors, averaging 12.2 points and 7.3 boards per game last season.