USD tabbed Summit women's favorites

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Summit League Preseason Poll for the second-straight year.
USD senior center Hannah Sjerven was tabbed the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year and classmates Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens joined her on the league's preseason teams. The preseason poll and teams, announced by the league office Monday afternoon, were voted on by the league's head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.
The Coyotes are coming off one of the best seasons in Summit history after running the table in league play, capturing the Summit League Tournament trophy and achieving the highest national ranking bestowed up on a Summit team. In an unprecedented turn, the postseason was cut short for No. 17/11 South Dakota as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament for the first time in history.
The Coyotes received 25 of 36 first-place votes and tallied 587 points to top the poll.
Sjerven was the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year, Tournament MVP and first team honors, averaging 12.2 points and 7.3 boards per game last season.
This marks the third time a Coyote has been named the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year. Sjerven follows Ciara Duffy (2019-20) and Nicole Seekamp (2015-16) in receiving the preseason recognition.
The Coyotes are under the direction of three-time Summit League Coach of the Year Dawn Plitzuweit, who begins her fifth season at South Dakota in 2020.
Women's Basketball Preseason Poll
1. South Dakota (25) 587
2. South Dakota State (11) 566
3. Western Illnois 389
4. Oral Roberts 376
5 North Dakota State 371
6. Kansas City 323
7. Denver 300
8. North Dakota 203
9. Omaha 124
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State, Jr., F (14.2 ppg/5.7 rpg/1.8 apg)
Chloe Lamb, South Dakota, Sr., G (11.2 ppg/3.3 rpg/2.1 apg)
Keni Jo Lippe, Oral Roberts, Sr., G (18.5 ppg/8.0 rpg/2.5 apg)
Mariah Murdie, Omaha, Jr., F (11.1 ppg/6.0 rpg/1.2 bpg)
Myah Selland, South Dakota State, Jr., F (13.8 ppg/5.0 rpg/3.0 apg *statistics for nine games in 2019-20)
Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota, Sr., C (12.2 ppg/7.3 rpg/2.0 bpg)
Preseason All-Summit League Second Team
Monica Arens, South Dakota, Sr., G (9.3 ppg/3.9 rpg/1.8 apg)
Julia Fleecs, North Dakota, Jr., F (12.2 ppg/4.8 rpg/0.7 apg)
Tylee Irwin, South Dakota State, Sr., F (8.5 ppg/5.1 rpg/2.3 apg)
Tori Nelson, South Dakota State, So., F (9.7 ppg/3.9 rpg/1.0 spg)
Evan Zars, Western Illinois, Jr., F (9.1 ppg/9.3 rpg/1.5 bpg)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!