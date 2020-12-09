USD women add road game at Oklahoma

South Dakota women’s basketball has rescheduled Oklahoma for this non-conference season, Coyote head coach Dawn Plitzuweit sid on Wednesday.
The Coyotes will face the Sooners at 1 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 20 in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
The teams were originally scheduled to meet as a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, but Oklahoma exited the tournament due to contact tracing in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to be able to play another very good opponent in the University of Oklahoma and add them back to our nonconference schedule,” said Plitzuweit. “After the game was canceled as a part of our tournament in Sioux Falls, we reached out to Oklahoma and tried to find a mutual date that would work for us both. OU is a storied program and we are thankful that we are able to get this game back on our schedule.”
The Sooners are under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Sherri Coale, who led Oklahoma to 19-straight NCAA Tournaments from 2000 to 2018 with three Final Fours. Oklahoma sits 0-2 this season with losses to Houston and Georgia.
South Dakota begins its three-game road stretch with Wichita State Thursday night.
SDSU, USD men to face NDSU, ND in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be in Sioux Falls this weekend for the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday-Saturday.
USD will face North Dakota at 4:30 p.m. (MT) Thursday, North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Friday and South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Saturday. SDSU will take on North Dakota State at 7 p.m. TGHursday and North Dakota Friday at 4:30 p.m.
You can watch all three games on MidcoSN2 as well as streaming it from their new service Midco Sports Plus where they are offering a 30-day free trial right now.
Williams scores 30 to lead Wyoming past Denver 83-61
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Marcus Williams scored a career-high 30 points as Wyoming easily defeated Denver 83-61 on Wednesday night.
Williams, a freshman, matched his career-high with 20 points in the first half when the Cowboys took a 45-25 lead.
Kenny Foster had 15 points for Wyoming (4-1). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Oden had three blocks.
Frank Ryder had 12 points for the Pioneers (1-2) and Jase Townsend and Sam Hines Jr. added 10 points each.
