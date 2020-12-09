USD women add road game at Oklahoma

South Dakota women’s basketball has rescheduled Oklahoma for this non-conference season, Coyote head coach Dawn Plitzuweit sid on Wednesday.

The Coyotes will face the Sooners at 1 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 20 in Norman, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

The teams were originally scheduled to meet as a part of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, but Oklahoma exited the tournament due to contact tracing in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to play another very good opponent in the University of Oklahoma and add them back to our nonconference schedule,” said Plitzuweit. “After the game was canceled as a part of our tournament in Sioux Falls, we reached out to Oklahoma and tried to find a mutual date that would work for us both. OU is a storied program and we are thankful that we are able to get this game back on our schedule.”

The Sooners are under the direction of Hall of Fame head coach Sherri Coale, who led Oklahoma to 19-straight NCAA Tournaments from 2000 to 2018 with three Final Fours. Oklahoma sits 0-2 this season with losses to Houston and Georgia.

South Dakota begins its three-game road stretch with Wichita State Thursday night.