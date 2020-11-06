USD women to play in Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team has accepted an invitation to play in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The season-opening tournament is scheduled for Nov. 28-30 with the Coyotes scheduled to play three games in three days.
The four-team round-robin tournament field boasts three Associated Press Top 25 teams, including No. 17 South Dakota. Joining them in the field are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 13 Gonzaga and Oklahoma.
South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said they are looking forward to competing in the tournament.
“This tournament allows our team to take on some of the most elite competition in the country," she said. "Plus, we are able to do this while staying in the great state of South Dakota. We feel very fortunate to have this opportunity and we will certainly learn a great deal from this experience.”
South Dakota, the defending Summit League regular season and tournament champions, finished 30-2 a year ago in one of the program’s most successful seasons in history. The Coyotes return three starters in Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven, preseason first-team pick Chloe Lamb and preseason second-team pick Monica Arens. Liv Korngable and Claudia Kunzer round out the senior class.
The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament left college women’s basketball without a national champion to crown, but top-ranked South Carolina would have been the favorite in the tournament had it taken place. South Carolina rolled through the SEC en route to capturing regular season and tournament titles and boasting a 32-1 record.
The first meeting between the Coyotes and the Gamecocks came last December in Columbia. Then-No. 5 South Carolina edged out South Dakota 73-60, with the Coyotes being the lone non-conference opponent to reach 60 points inside Colonial Life Arena.
Another perennial mid-major powerhouse, Gonzaga has won 15 of the last 16 regular season West Coast Conference titles. The Zags, who finished 28-3 last year, were picked as preseason favorites again this year with reigning WCC Player of the Year Jill Townsend returning.
Oklahoma boasted a top-20 scoring offense last season, led by preseason All-Big 12 guard Taylor Robertson. The nation’s leading 3-pointer shooter splashed in 131 treys to set a single-season Big 12 record as a sophomore, averaging 19.1 points per game. The Sooners finished 12-18 on the year.
