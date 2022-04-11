USD's Hannah Sjerven selected by Lynx in WNBA Draft

Former University South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven is headed to her home state after the WNBA Draft.

Sjerven was selected Monday night with the No. 28 overall pick, the fourth pick in the third round, by the Minnesota Lynx. A Rogers, Minn., native, she worked her way into the draft conversation in USD's run to the Sweet 16.

Sjerven averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game throughout the NCAA tournament against three eventual top-10 draft picks: Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith (2), Mississippi's Shakira Austin (3) and Baylor’s Queen Egbo (10).

Sjerven, a three-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, the 2021 Summit League Player of the Year and the 2019 Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, had a storied run with the Coyotes after transferring from New Mexico following her freshman season. She enters the WNBA after qualifying for four-straight NCAA tournaments with the Coyotes.

