USD's spring football season comes to an end

The University of South Dakota's football season has come to a close following a cancellation with South Dakota State due to COVID-19 and Western Illinois' decision to opt out of its remaining games.
USD athletic director David Herbster announced Tuesday that the team is no longer seeking a replacement game for April 17.
"We all knew this was going to be a different kind of season, but as we moved forward and games were canceled due to COVID-19, it became apparent that what our team needed was a degree of certainty moving forward," said Herbster. "After the SDSU game being canceled and Western opting out, the only certainty we could offer our program at this time is the upcoming fall season."
South Dakota's spring slate was impacted perhaps more than any other inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference this season. COVID-19 postponed the scheduled home and season opener against Western Illinois on Feb. 19. The Coyotes played four games, but COVID-19 cases cancelled the last three including this week's scheduled game in Brookings.
"I am proud of our players for the way that they handled both the challenges and the frustrations of this spring season," said USD head coach Bob Nielson. "We are excited to move forward and place our entire focus on the fall of 2021."
The Coyotes have an 11-game schedule set for this fall. It starts with a Big 12 matchup at Kansas on Sept. 4. The home opener is the following week against Northern Arizona on Sept. 11.
BHSU women's soccer schedule shuffled
The Black Hills State women's soccer team has announced a pair of changes to the remainder of its 2021 spring schedule.
The Yellow Jackets have rescheduled their previously postponed match with Regis to now be played Saturday, April 17 at noon. That game was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Additionally, the team's start time with Westminster on Friday has been moved up to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m. at Ronnie Theisz Field.
SDSU women's golf second at Cowgirl Classic
South Dakota State women's golf finished in second place out of 20 teams at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz.
The Jackrabbits posted a third-round team score of 302 to finish the 54-hole event at 12-over 876. New Mexico State pulled ahead in the last round to win with a score of 869 (+5), while Grand Canyon placed third with 878 (+14).
Teresa Toscano carded a 6-over 78 in the final round to finish seventh with 217 (+1). Finishing tied for 10th was Mia Seeman, who shot a 3-over 75 in the last 18 holes and finished the event with 219 (+3). Hester Sicking followed closely behind carding a team-best two-over 74. The freshman finished the event tied for 13th with a 54-hole score of 220 (+4).
Cassidy Laidlaw shot a 3-over 75 for a three-round total of 223 (+7), while former STM golfer Alex Kandolin tied for 31st with 76-72-78-226 (+10). Competing as an individual, Lani Potter carded a 2-over 74 in the final round to tie for 13 with 220 (+4).
South Dakota State is scheduled to participate in the Stampede at the Creek, hosted by Omaha April 12-13 in Omaha, Nebraska.