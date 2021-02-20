 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah takes revenge on Rush, wins 5-4 in OT
PRO HOCKEY

Utah takes revenge on Rush, wins 5-4 in OT

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Montminy

Cedric Montminy

Nick Henry's goal 50 seconds into overtime gave the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday in West Valley City, Utah.

The Grizzlies avenged their shootout loss to the Rush on Friday.

Avery Peterson, Andrew Sturtz, Mike Hedden and Cedric Montminy tallied goals for Rapid City (9-16-0), while Peter Quenneville, Tyler Coulter and Kevin Spinozzi notched assists. Adam Carlson made 34 saves in net.

Montminy' goal 6:46 into the contest put the Rush on the board first. After Utah (11-5-7) tied the game less than three minutes later, Hedden score at 13:47 of the first period to give Rapid City another lead. The Grizzlies later tied it 2-2 heading into the middle frame.

The Rush then built a two-goal lead in the second period when Sturtz tallied a power-play goal less than two minutes into the frame, and Peterson made it 4-2 at 10:45.

Utah battled back and level the contest with goals at 3:57 and 6:23 of the the third period to send the game into overtime for the second straight night before burying the game-winner less than a minute into the extra frame.

Rapid City went 1-for-2 on power plays and its penalty-kill unit went 2-for-4.

The Rush will play the Grizzlies on Sunday in the third game of the series. Puckdrop is set for 1:10 p.m. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Cobblers score twice at the end of the second half

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
In Florida, first shots fired in upcoming race for governor?
National Politics

In Florida, first shots fired in upcoming race for governor?

  • Updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a possible prelude to Florida's upcoming gubernatorial campaign, the state's only Democrat holding statewide office took a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign-style video released Tuesday that cast the Republican as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and a loyalist to former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cobblers score twice at the end of the second half

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News