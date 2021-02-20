Utah takes revenge on Rush, wins 5-4 in OT

Nick Henry's goal 50 seconds into overtime gave the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday in West Valley City, Utah.

The Grizzlies avenged their shootout loss to the Rush on Friday.

Avery Peterson, Andrew Sturtz, Mike Hedden and Cedric Montminy tallied goals for Rapid City (9-16-0), while Peter Quenneville, Tyler Coulter and Kevin Spinozzi notched assists. Adam Carlson made 34 saves in net.

Montminy' goal 6:46 into the contest put the Rush on the board first. After Utah (11-5-7) tied the game less than three minutes later, Hedden score at 13:47 of the first period to give Rapid City another lead. The Grizzlies later tied it 2-2 heading into the middle frame.

The Rush then built a two-goal lead in the second period when Sturtz tallied a power-play goal less than two minutes into the frame, and Peterson made it 4-2 at 10:45.

Utah battled back and level the contest with goals at 3:57 and 6:23 of the the third period to send the game into overtime for the second straight night before burying the game-winner less than a minute into the extra frame.

Rapid City went 1-for-2 on power plays and its penalty-kill unit went 2-for-4.

The Rush will play the Grizzlies on Sunday in the third game of the series. Puckdrop is set for 1:10 p.m.

