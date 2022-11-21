UWBH reaches 50% of fundraising goal

United Way of the Black Hills reached 50% of its $2.1 million fundraising goal Thursday when businesses throughout Black Hills communities handed in their contributions during UWBH’s Get the Pack Back event.

“The people of the Black Hills are truly generous,” said Jamie Toennies, executive director. “We exist to make long-term impacts on the communities of the Black Hills.”

With inflation impacting families across the Black Hills, area residents are increasingly turning to United Way partner organizations for relief.

“More people are relying on the help that our partner organizations are offering,” Toennies said. “But the problem is that charitable giving goes down typically when the economy struggles. It’s a double whammy.”

The strong support for the United Way and the Get the Pack Back program is vital so UWBH partner organizations can provide the help Black Hills residents need. UWBH serves four regions of the Black Hills. Each region sets its own goal and contributes to the total $2.1 million annual goal. Here’s the progress of each region’s goal so far:

Rapid City: 52.7%

Sturgis: 30.34%

Northern Hills: 35.87%

Southern Hills: 41.21%

In total, all four regions have raised $1,065,375, or 50% of the total goal. Every dollar received by the United Way of the Black Hills stays in the region.

“The money raised from our campaign is given out in grants to programs in the Black Hills that are having a positive impact on education, financial stability and health for our community members,” Toennies said. “Last year, 45 local programs were helped with these funds.”

One local program that’s fighting against inflation in the Black Hills is Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota. This UWBH partner organization provides nutritious meals to seniors in 49 communities throughout the Black Hills. Last year, 310,000 meals were served.

“The price of food has made nutrition and food security a bigger need than ever,” said Toennies. “More and more people are needing that hand up when it comes to inflation-impacted things like food. That's why it's important, now more than ever, to keep our local nonprofits fully funded.”