Vaccination events set for April, May on Pine Ridge Reservation

The South Dakota National Guard will provide support to Indian Health Services and the Oglala Sioux Tribe during two COVID-19 vaccination events on the Pine Ridge Reservation on April 16 and 17 and May 14 and 15.

IHS in partnership with the OST requested the support of the SDNG for the vaccination events in Kyle and Pine Ridge. The SDNG will provide medical personnel to assist in administering the vaccine and provide administrative support.

Vaccines will available for residents of the Pine Ridge Reservation and/or patients of the Pine Ridge Service Unit IHS who are age 16 or older. These vaccination events will include a health fair for community members.

Vaccinations will be provided from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, April 16, and Friday, May 14, at Little Wound High School Gymnasium in Kyle, and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 15, at Pine Ridge Elementary School gymnasium.

All safety protocols will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing. For more information, contact the COVID Nurse Triage Line 605-867-3300, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

