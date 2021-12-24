Valandra-Prue among South Dakota sportswriters' year-end award winners

Caelyn Valandra-Prue, who powered White River to its first-ever Class B girls basketball state championship in March, was named Prep Female Athlete of the year by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association, which released its full list of year-end award winners Friday.

Valandra-Prue, who was the Class B player of the year, recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds in White River’s 57-37 win over Castlewood in the championship game. For the season, she averaged 27.4 points, eight rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while finishing with 73 steals and 48 blocked shots.

A perennial All-State selection, Valandra-Prue finished eighth on the state’s all-time scoring list with 2,536 career points. Valandra-Prue, who also won multiple state track titles, is currently competing for the University of South Dakota women’s track and field team.

Continue reading for full recaps on this year's award winners.

Local Sports Celebrity

Chris Nilsen, USD

A silver medal performance by University of South Dakota grad Chris Nilsen earned him a spot as the South Dakota “Sports Celebrity of the Year,” as chosen by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

Nilsen, a two-time NCAA champion, earned his first U.S. Olympic Trials championship in 2020, earning his first Olympic berth. In the Tokyo 2020 Games, held in the summer of 2021, Nilsen finished second to longtime rival Armand Duplantis of Sweden. Duplantis, who competed collegiately at Louisiana State, cleared 6.02 meters (19-9), beating Nilsen’s 5.97 meters (19-7).

Independent Male Athlete

Gavin Weir, Sioux Falls Little League

Gavin Weir became a household name during the summer of 2021 when he produced one of the best pitching performances the Little League World Series has ever seen.

In his two outings, Weir threw two no-hitters (one combined with Cason Mediger) and 29 strikeouts in both games. In fact, all through district, state, regional and the LLWS, Weir only allowed one hit.

Weir's throwing motion and dominance led many on Twitter to compare him to MLB standout Chris Sale, and his three-run homer to break a 0-0 stalemate against Oregon led to Shohei Ohtani mentions.

Because of pitch counts, Weir was unable to pitch in the semifinal loss to Ohio (5-2) and also wouldn't have been able to play in the championship game had the team advanced that far.

By then, his place in the LLWS history books had already been cemented.

Independent Female Athlete

Dakotah Lindwurm

This former Northern State runner had a memorable year. She won the legendary Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., and then was the third American woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon this past fall clocking, a time of 2:31:04.

Lindwurm became the first Minnesota woman to win Grandma’s since 1987.

She was a five-time NCAA Division II national qualifier while running for Northern and earned first team All-American honors in 2017 in outdoor track, and second team honors in cross country.

“Being at Northern State in Aberdeen is the reason that I’m able to continue to be a professional runner,” Lindwurm said. “It’s really what shaped me and set me up for success in my career now.”

She currently has her sights set on qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Independent Team

Sioux Falls Little League

Prior to the 2021 Little League World Series, the teams representing South Dakota had earned just one win at the tournament (1-11).

But the 2021 crew from Sioux Falls, led by left-handed pitcher Gavin Weir, advanced to the semifinals and caught nationwide attention in the process.

Weir threw two no-hitters (one a combined no-hitter with Cason Mediger) and hit a game-winning three-run home run against Oregon. Maddux Munson threw a one-hitter in that game.

The storybook run ended when Ohio beat South Dakota 5-2 in the semifinals.

Sioux Falls played Hawaii in the consolation championship, and South Dakota players visited the team before that game and offered them gifts from the Mount Rushmore State. They then played wiffle ball.

On their return to Sioux Falls, players given a raucous welcome at the airport and a celebration party at the Sanford Pentagon to honor their incredible run.

That same week, they went back to middle school as kings of the campus.

College Male Athlete

Pierre Strong, South Dakota State football

It was just the second game of the fall season when SDSU’s spring rushing leader Isaiah Davis left the game with an injury that would keep him sidelined for over two months. If there was concern this might hamper the Jacks running game, though, Pierre Strong made it clear there was no need to worry when he rushed for 150 yards the following week at Indiana State, his third straight 100-yard game. Four times this season Strong would best his own season-high from that day, amassing a career-high season total before the playoffs had even started.

Strong has consistently been one of the nation’s best rushers, with this year’s 1,686 yards good enough to make him tops in the FCS. His season-best game —185 yards — helped lead the Jacks to a decisive victory in the opening round of the playoffs against UC Davis and marked his ninth 100-yard game this year.

Strong also established himself as an efficient and timely passer, completing four passes this season, all for touchdowns. For his career, he is nine-for-nine with six touchdowns. It’s no wonder that Strong is one of the top FCS prospects for the NFL Draft.

College Men’s Coach

John Stiegelmeier, SDSU coach

John Stiegelmeier has seen a lot in his 25 years as South Dakota State’s head football coach, but nothing could have prepared him for what 2021 had in store. Coming off a 2019 season in which the Jackrabbits were done in by injures, the 2020 campaign was pushed back multiple times by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the NCAA finally made the decision to try to play FCS football in the spring, not everyone was up for it. Some teams opted out, some teams quit halfway through, and others seemed to go through the motions.

Stiegelmeier’s Jacks, however, embraced the opportunity to play a season amidst the pandemic. The coach and his staff successfully navigated the necessary protocols to get through the season and went 5-1 to earn the top seed in the playoffs. From there, they reeled off three straight wins to reach their first ever national championship game in Frisco. They came up just short, falling 23-21 to Sam Houston.

The Jacks came back in the fall, just three months later, determined to finish the job. Though they ultimately fell short of that goal, the Jacks would play a school-record 15 games, going 11-4 and advancing to the semifinals. Along the way, they picked up a win over FBS Colorado State, a second consecutive win in the Dakota Marker series against North Dakota State, and three playoff wins including two road wins over seeded teams. Overall the Jacks would play a college football record 25 games in 2021, going 19-6. Near the end of their playoff run, the Jackrabbits all-time winningest coach was given a two-year contract extension that will keep him in charge of his alma mater through 2025.

College Men’s Team

South Dakota State football

For South Dakota State football, 2021 was a year unlike any other. And not just in program history, but all of college football.

They played more games in 2021 than any team in college football ever has, thanks to a first-ever spring season amid an ongoing pandemic. They made their first national championship appearance in program history. They were the only unseeded team to play in the semifinals of this fall’s FCS playoffs.

The unprecedented feats didn’t come without adversity along the way. Quarterback Mark Gronowski’s debut season ended with a year-ending injury—the abbreviated break in seasons meant he’d never be ready to play by the fall. It was barely September when Isiah Davis suffered a shoulder injury that would impact the rest of his season, leaving the Jacks absent two players that were indispensable to the success they had in the spring run-up to Frisco.

Even so, the Jacks made it clear their goal was to return to Frisco and finish what they started last May, where they fell just short of the title. The fall season started with an impressive win at Colorado State and saw the Jacks remain undefeated into October, before suffering the first of three losses that ultimately cost them a seed in post-season play and meant the path to Texas would require much more of them if they wanted to get back—they’d end up playing four games in four different time zones before the season would end.

Despite that crushing end to the season at Montana State, the Jacks are still the obvious pick for team of the year. They played 25 games (and won 19). They battled back to the semis despite the punishing travel schedule of the past few weeks. They made program history.

College Female Athlete

Ady Dwight, Dakota Wesleyan

Dwight helped lead the Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team with its best season in more than three decades and success at the NAIA national tournament for the first time in school history. A sophomore from Langford, Dwight earned NAIA All-American first team honors in DWU’s breakthrough 25-10 season. She had 473 kills and 136 blocks during the Tigers' breakthrough season and averaged 3.88 kills per set with an attacking percentage of .308.

The 6-foot middle blocker led the Tigers in kills, hitting percentage, total blocks, and blocks per set. Dwight was ranked eighth in the nation for kills and 14th for total blocks, as the Tigers earned a pair of wins in national tournament play, advanced to the 24-team final site tournament in Sioux City, Iowa and recorded its best national top-25 ranking in school history at No. 13 at midseason and finishing No. 14.

College Women’s Coach

Leanne Williamson, USD Volleyball

Leanne Williamson led Coyote volleyball to not one, but two NCAA tournaments in 2021. South Dakota used a reverse sweep (lost first two sets, won next three) to beat Denver inside the Sanford Pentagon to win the Summit League Tournament in April. The Coyotes beat South Dakota State and Omaha on back-to-back nights over Thanksgiving weekend in Vermillion to win their third tournament title in four seasons.

Williamson is 163-76 (.682) in eight seasons as South Dakota’s head coach and has been on staff at USD since 2009. The Coyotes have made three NCAA tournament appearances, won two Summit League regular season titles and posted four 20-win seasons in the last six years. She has twice been named Summit League Coach of the Year.

College Women’s Team

South Dakota State softball

The 2021 season was the best in South Dakota State softball history. The Jackrabbits went 43-8 en route to Summit League regular season and conference tournament championships. SDSU qualified for the NCAA Tournament as an auto bid and in their first NCAA Tournament game ever, they beat Stanford 7-1.

The Jackrabbits lost their next two games to the Cardinal to fall short of advancing to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, but SDSU still made an impressive mark in their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

SDSU’s hitters led the Summit League in runs (321), hits (449), doubles (76), triples (25), home runs (73), slugging percentage (.560) and batting average (.317). The Jackrabbits’ pitchers led the Summit League in earned run average (1.87), shutouts (15) and strikeouts (308).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0