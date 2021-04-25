Valandra-Prue dominates girls’ Lakota All-Star Game

When Caelyn Valandra-Prue was in the recovery process of her ACL surgery last year and unable to do much on the court, she spent her time shooting free throws.
On Saturday night, that time paid off.
Playing in one final high school basketball game, the White River standout and Class B Player Of The Year dropped a game-high 36 points and knocked down 21 of 24 shots at the line in the third installment of the Lakota All-Star Games at Don Barnett Arena. Team Wicahpi held on for the 80-77 win.
Valandra-Prue was named Player Of The Game for her performance.
“It was really fun. I really enjoyed it. Everyone out there did really well,” she said. “It felt good to put my White River jersey on one more time before hanging it up, so I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”
The girls game featured 22 of the best high school senior Lakota players from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Kansas. The girls played two 18-minute halves with rotating five-player substitutions.
A 3-point play from Valandra-Prue helped give her Team Anpo an early lead before Zoe Long Soldier (Bennett County) scored on a 9-0 run as Team Wicahpi took an 19-11 lead. Valandra-Prue then went 5-for-6 off three straight fouls and later earned a steal and coast-to-coast bucket to put Team Anpo back on top 22-19 with less than seven minutes to play in the first half.
Valandra-Prue hit four more at the line before Talaiah Bear Killer (Bennett County) notched back-to-back buckets, the second coming off an offensive rebound, to level the contest 30-30 at halftime.
“I’m kind of a rough player myself, so any kind of contact was fun for me,” Valandra-Prue said of the litany of fouls she endured. “I really enjoyed playing with a lot of contact.”
Team Wicahpi got a pair of 3s from Mahpiya Irving (Royal Valley, Kansas) and built a 10-point lead up 44-34 early in the second half. Valandra-Prue answered with a 3-point and scored seven of her squad’s next nine points before Deja Roberts (Crazy Horse) drilled a 3 from the top of the key for Team Wicahpi.
Team Anpo got back within five, 73-68, with 2:02 left. Valandra-Prue later made it a two-point deficit off half a dozen free throws, going 6-for-6, in between an Inila Ware (Lander Valley, Wyoming) 3-pointer to make it 79-77 with 14.6 seconds remaining. After Team Wicahpi made its first free throw off an intentional foul but missed the second, Valandra-Prue grabbed the rebound and tried a 2-point floater on the other end, but the shot was short.
Team Anpo got the team rebound and inbounded the ball for a final attempt, but the last shot was well-short to give Team Wicahpi the 80-77 win.
Former University of South Dakota basketball player Devona Lone Wolf was honored during halftime, as well as members of the 1983 Pine Ridge girls basketball team.
A 3-point contest was also held, which Wakiyan Wi Irving (Royal Valley, Kansas) won.