Valandra-Prue dominates girls’ Lakota All-Star Game

When Caelyn Valandra-Prue was in the recovery process of her ACL surgery last year and unable to do much on the court, she spent her time shooting free throws.

On Saturday night, that time paid off.

Playing in one final high school basketball game, the White River standout and Class B Player Of The Year dropped a game-high 36 points and knocked down 21 of 24 shots at the line in the third installment of the Lakota All-Star Games at Don Barnett Arena. Team Wicahpi held on for the 80-77 win.

Valandra-Prue was named Player Of The Game for her performance.

“It was really fun. I really enjoyed it. Everyone out there did really well,” she said. “It felt good to put my White River jersey on one more time before hanging it up, so I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

The girls game featured 22 of the best high school senior Lakota players from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Kansas. The girls played two 18-minute halves with rotating five-player substitutions.