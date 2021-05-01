Valandra-Prue nips Jones in Howard Wood 400

In a premier West River battle, White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue just nipped New Underwood's Cerington Jones at the finish line to win the girls' 400-meter dash Saturday at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.

Both runners competed in the Special 200 the night before and battled once again on Saturday as Valandra-Prue just leaned into the finish line ahead at 56.27 seconds, to 56.28 for Jones.

Jones, however, got a win later Saturday as the New Underwood 4X100 relay team came out on top in the Class B event in a time of51.92. Other team members were Juliana Schaub, Portia Wiebers and Ireland Hinzman.

It was a big day for Rapid City Central's Matayah Yellow Mule as she came away with the title in the girls' triple jump, with a best leap of 37 feet, 0¾ inches. She just got past Rapid City Stevens' Megan Baloun, who jumped at 36-10¾. Bella Jensen of Belle Fourche placed sixth at 35-8.

Brionna Holso of Stevens ran a strong 1,600, as she placed third at 5:14.89. Custer's Kellyn Kortemeyer followed up on her first-place finish in the shot put Friday with a third-place Saturday in the discus at 131-9.

Hailey Uhre of Stevens finished third in the girls' 3,200 in 11:17.34 and teammate Baylee Van Zee was fourth in the girls 100 hurdles in 15.90.