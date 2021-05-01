Valandra-Prue nips Jones in Howard Wood 400

In a premier West River battle, White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue just nipped New Underwood's Cerington Jones at the finish line to win the girls' 400-meter dash Saturday at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls.
Both runners competed in the Special 200 the night before and battled once again on Saturday as Valandra-Prue just leaned into the finish line ahead at 56.27 seconds, to 56.28 for Jones.
Jones, however, got a win later Saturday as the New Underwood 4X100 relay team came out on top in the Class B event in a time of51.92. Other team members were Juliana Schaub, Portia Wiebers and Ireland Hinzman.
It was a big day for Rapid City Central's Matayah Yellow Mule as she came away with the title in the girls' triple jump, with a best leap of 37 feet, 0¾ inches. She just got past Rapid City Stevens' Megan Baloun, who jumped at 36-10¾. Bella Jensen of Belle Fourche placed sixth at 35-8.
Brionna Holso of Stevens ran a strong 1,600, as she placed third at 5:14.89. Custer's Kellyn Kortemeyer followed up on her first-place finish in the shot put Friday with a third-place Saturday in the discus at 131-9.
Hailey Uhre of Stevens finished third in the girls' 3,200 in 11:17.34 and teammate Baylee Van Zee was fourth in the girls 100 hurdles in 15.90.
Cael Thorn of St. Thomas More placed fifth in the boys' 400 in 50.28, while Hank Kraft of Timber Lake was fifth in the triple jump at 43-2.
Jaden Guthmiller of Spearfish placed sixth in the 100 in 11.01 and Brady Fritz of Winner was eighth in 12.0.
Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish placed sixth in the boys' 1,600 in 4:23.58, while Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche placed seventh in the boys' 3,200 in 9:32.98. Jason Maciejczak of Douglas was eighth in the discus at 142-2.
Lead-Deadwood's James Pierce wins twice in Kadoka
James Pierce of Lead-Deadwood came away with two wins at the Peoples Market/Discount Fuel Relays held at the Kadoka Sports Complex in Kadoka on Saturday.
Pierce win the boys' 400-meter dash in 54.16 seconds and then captured the 800 in 2:09.80.
Stockton McClanahan and Isaac Thomas, both of Lyman, also came away with a pair of wins in the boys' division. McClanahan won the pole vault at 9-feet and the triple jump at 37-5½, while Thomas won the 110 hurdles in 17.01 and the 300 hurdles in 45.80.
Other winners in the boys' division were: Logan Sammons of Philip in the 100 (11.73), Gaven Sudbeck of Kadoka Area in the 2200 (24.50), Mason Heath of Bennett County in the 1,600 (5:01.20), David Morris of Lead-Deadwood in the long jump at 20-1½, Reed Ortman of Kadoka Area in the shot put (43-8½), Konner Berndt of Sturgis in the discus (134-6), Layton Terkildsen of Philip in the high jump (5-9) and Austin Olson of Wall in the 3,200 (11:47.38).
In the girls' division, Presley Terkildsen of Philip and Emma Hunt of Jones County both came away with a pair of wins.
Terkildsen finished first in the 800 (2:35) and in the 1,600 (5:41.63), while Hunt captured the 100 hurdles (18.04) and the 300 hurdles (51.750.
Other winners in the girls' competition were: Eden fanning of Bennett County in the 100 (13.31), Bella Williams of Kadoka Area in the 200 (27.71), Nicole Porch of Bennett County in the 400 (1:06.08), Jolie Dugan in the 3,200 (13:24.81), Rebecca Shuck of Kadoka Area in the high jump (5-0), Jayna Prince in the pole vault (8-0), Allison Mollman of Lead-Deadwood in the long jump (15-6), Jocelyn Dirksen of Lead-Deadwood in the triple jump (31-8), Lilly Wagner of Wall in the shot put (33-5¼) and Lane Blair of Kadoka Area in the discus (10-28).
Boys Hockey
Team SD 14U wins again at National Hockey Tournament
The South Dakota 14-and-underteam continued its winning streak in the final qualifying game of the 2021 national hockey tournament, defeating the Ashburn Virginia Xtreme, 6-1. Six different players scored goals in the game.
Team South Dakota (Team SD) is now 3-0 at nationals, and will enter the quarterfinal round as the tournament’s top seed.
For its third consecutive game, Team South Dakota scored first. Just 89 seconds into the first period, North Sioux City forward Grant Harder dished to Pierre forward Carter Sanderson, who flipped the puck over the Ashburn goalie’s shoulder to put Team SD up 1-0.
An unassisted follow-up goal by Aberdeen forward Carson Myhre just 90 seconds later put Team SD up 2-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Back-to-back penalties by Team SD left them shorthanded midway through the first, and Ashburn capitalized on the 5 on 3 advantage with a goal to close the gap, 2-1.
But Mitchell forward Parker Denne knocked home a goal on an assist from Tea forward Nathan Renken two minutes later, followed by another from Aberdeen forward Brady Huff, assisted by his hometown teammate, Myhre. Team SD finished the first period with a 4-1 lead.
They kept the momentum rolling into the second period, as Watertown forward Austin McBride rocketed a shot from the blue line that slid in the goalie’s five-hole, to give Team SD a comfortable 5-1 lead.
Throughout the second, Team SD played solid defense, with Brandon defenseman Shane Bolcerek and Sioux Falls defenseman Carson Edwards logging key minutes. The team also saw great play from Aberdeen goalie Carson Hundstad, who had 19 saves on 20 shots.
In the third, Team SD scored early on a goal by Brandon forward Keaton Hruby. That goal extended the lead to five, and Team SD shut out Ashburn the rest of the way to win the game.
No. 1 seed Team SD will face the No. 8 seed in the quarterfinals on Sunday morning.