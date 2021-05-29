Valandra-Prue perseveres through pain, pushes Jones to 400 title

“She is my drive; she is my push. I was really sad yesterday. I was so devastated when her hamstring acted up on her. But that was the push, especially on the backside, the wind was really bad there, so I had to drive all the way through,” Jones said.

Valandra-Prue's status in the 400 was still uncertain to Jones in the morning of the race, but once she saw Valandra-Prue putting on her spikes, she became more hopeful.

“I was like, Are you running? And she’s like, Yeah, but I’m not like ‘running-running.’ I’m like, You’re still in it. She’s going to run the 800 and that fuels my spirit. I’m glad that she got there and was able to finish it out,” Jones said.

Jones topped Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Ella Heinitz (56.81) to win her second title in the 400 meters since 2019.

“I told her, Just go out there. We’ve ran faster times than anyone, you got it. I really wanted her to represent our region,” Valandra-Prue said.

Jones said going n to the race, she said she had to get out of the gates right away.

"Even without Caelyn running full speed, which I didn't think she was going to run, I said, 'I have to go fast right away,'" Jones said. "I like to pace her, so without her I had to pace myself. really, really fast."