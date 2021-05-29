Valandra-Prue perseveres through pain, pushes Jones to 400 title

As White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue ran down the final stretch of the 400-meter dash finals, the crowd rose to cheer her on.
But it wasn’t the most ideal situation for Valandra-Prue as she was giving her all to compete in a race while injured. Previously ranked first in the event, she finished last with 1:10.92.
“It was kind of upsetting that I didn’t get to run it how I would like to, but coming down that last stretch and having everyone stand meant a lot. For the athlete I am, for everyone to show their respect to me was really awesome,” the senior said.
Valandra-Prue suffered an unfortunate hamstring pull during the 100-meter dash final at Friday’s session, leaving her status at the final day of the Class B Championships in jeopardy. Even though she felt “a little sore in the leg,” she played her status by ear that morning and decided to compete in her full slate of events (400, 800, and 200) when she was able to jog in her warmups.
“Might not finish how I want to, but I just want to finish. This is my last high school meet and I didn’t want to not run it,” Valandra-Prue said.
Besides those in the crowds, her presence was welcomed by her biggest competition in the 400, New Underwood senior Cerington Jones.
Jones, who went on to win the 400 with a new Class B record time of 56.07, said she visualized having Valandra-Prue running against her throughout the race.
“She is my drive; she is my push. I was really sad yesterday. I was so devastated when her hamstring acted up on her. But that was the push, especially on the backside, the wind was really bad there, so I had to drive all the way through,” Jones said.
Valandra-Prue's status in the 400 was still uncertain to Jones in the morning of the race, but once she saw Valandra-Prue putting on her spikes, she became more hopeful.
“I was like, Are you running? And she’s like, Yeah, but I’m not like ‘running-running.’ I’m like, You’re still in it. She’s going to run the 800 and that fuels my spirit. I’m glad that she got there and was able to finish it out,” Jones said.
Jones topped Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Ella Heinitz (56.81) to win her second title in the 400 meters since 2019.
“I told her, Just go out there. We’ve ran faster times than anyone, you got it. I really wanted her to represent our region,” Valandra-Prue said.
Jones said going n to the race, she said she had to get out of the gates right away.
"Even without Caelyn running full speed, which I didn't think she was going to run, I said, 'I have to go fast right away,'" Jones said. "I like to pace her, so without her I had to pace myself. really, really fast."
Jones admits she didn't expect to break the meet record, but was pleased once she saw the time on the scoreboard.
"Before the race I was told that I could do it, but I was like, '56.4? I've only run 57,'" she said. 'When I looked up and saw it was 56.07, I was like, 'I did it.' I was actually surprised."
Both seniors represented their regions at the podium as Jones finished fourth in the long jump with 16-feet, 7 inches after competing right after her 400-meter race. Valandra-Prue went on to place sixth in the 800 after posting a time of 2:28.33, and then 14th in the 200 with 28.21.
“I’ve been coming to state since seventh grade and I just love the atmosphere and it means a lot that I’ve made it since seventh grade. It kind of sucks that this is how my last season ended, but it’s alright,” Valandra-Prue said. “I was kind of upset about it at first, but I’ve been through kind of an injury like this before and you can’t let it get you down.
Bison's Burkhalter edges Warner’s Larson for titles in both distance events
Jonathan Burkhalter came in ranked second behind Warner’s Cody Larson for both the primary distance events.
And the Bison senior wanted to change that at the state meet.
“It was really awesome. Coming in second for both, I really wanted to beat Cody so that was my main goal,” he said.
Burkhalter took the 3200-meter race on Friday’s session with 9:57.94 against Larson’s 10:08.85, and then went to win again at Saturday's 1600-meter final.
The prematurely fast start from Tri-State's Kaleb Foltz didn’t faze either Larson or Burkhalter as they separated from the pack during the third lap to make it a two-man race for first. Larson eventually held a slight lead ahead of Burkhalter up until the last straightaway in the race.
“I was going to go all out. I let him have the lead going off the 200-meter mark because I didn’t want to be running in lane 2 around the corner so I just waited to make a move until the 100 and I just gave it all I had,” said Burkhalter, who was also third in the 800 Saturday.
His plan worked as he took the race with 4:26.36, two seconds ahead of Larson.
Even though the two have a “good” relationship, Larson has motivated Burkhalter the past four years.
“He’s beaten me most of the time. Ever since my freshman year, he’s beat me at cross country and in the 3,200 and 1,600. It’s been good and it really makes you push harder in the offseason,” he said.
Edgemont's Morgan Peterson wins 300 hurdles
Earning the school's first track state title since 2009, Moguel junior Morgan Peterson came away with the top finish Saturday in the 300 hurdles.
Peterson finished in a time of 47.23, ahead of Mackenzaie Hemmer of Chester Area at 48.02 .Raelynn Vines of Dupre was also fourth in the 300 hurdles in 48.97
Other area placewinners in the girls division were: Paige Kjerstad of Wall who was fourth in the 400 in 1:00.88, Shay Kraft of Timber Lake, seventh in the 400 in 1:02.34 and fifth in the long jump at 15-11¼; Ava Dinger of Wall, seventh in the long jump at 15-7; Lily Wagner of Wall, seventh in the shot put at 35-6½;Lexa Burtzlaff of Newell, eighth in the 200 in 27.73 and Jolie Dugan of Jones County, eighth in the 1,600 in 5:35.09.
The New Underwood 4X100 relay team (Julia Schaub, Portia Weibers, Ireland Hinzman and Jones) was second in 50.30 and Wall was fifth (Nora Dinger, Searra-Sioux Deutscher, Kjerstad and Ava Dinger) in 52.15 and the Jones county medley relay team (Madelyn Host, Kendal Kinsley, Alexis Morgan and Dugan) was eighth in 4:32.26 and the Jones County 4X100 relay team (Host, Alexis Moran, Kinsley and Emma Hunt) was eighth in 52.91.
Other area placewinners in the boys division were: Zach Bertolotto of McIntosh, sixth int eh 300 hurdles in 43.19; Lane Krautschun of Bison in the 1,600 in 4:39.89; Hank Kraft of Timber Lake, seventh in the long jump in 19-11¼; Chase Marshall of Timber Lake, eighth in the long jump at 19-10½; Tack Times of Wall, eighth in the 200 in 23.56 and Tell Mollman of Lemmon, eighth in the shot put at 45-5¼.
The Lemmon 4X400 relay team (Jacob Hetzel, Sabe Yalowizer, Isaiah Portwood and Matthew Mollman) was third in 3:36 and the Wall 4X100 relay team (Norman Livermont, Malcom Heathershaw, Ryan McDowell and Tines) was sixth in 45.32.
The Rapid City Journal contributed to this story.