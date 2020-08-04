Vale church prepares to auction quilt, feed hundreds of bikers during the rally

The Sturgis rally is typically a boon for small churches, senior centers and community organizations that raise much-needed income by feeding hungry bikers. This year, many fundraiser breakfasts have been called off because of COVID-19.
Vale Community Country Church is an exception.
On Monday afternoon, Rev. Darla Dunn was baking banana bread in preparation for the church’s upcoming “Rally Breakfast is a Go” buffet. The breakfast buffet will be served from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7 to Aug. 16 at the church, 402 Rosander Ave., in Vale. The cost is a freewill offering.
Moving forward with the breakfast is a calculated risk. After much prayer and planning, “God just led me to believe this is what we needed to do,” Dunn said. “We talked about it and my crew said, ‘We’ll glove up, we’ll mask up and we’re going to feed them.”
“Bikers are still going to come and they still need somewhere to eat,” she said. “We have a lot of return people and then they are always bringing new people with them.”
Dunn volunteers as the church’s pastor. She said this is the 11th year for the breakfast buffet, which typically feeds 200 to 275 people a day. With fewer venues open to feed bikers this year, she’s already nervous that the church might get bigger crowds and hopes there will be enough food.
The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage gravy and biscuits, caramel rolls and other baked goods. The breakfast is the church’s biggest fundraiser. Proceeds help support year-round operating expenses and mission work, Dunn said.
Extra precautions are being implemented, Dunn said. Hand sanitizer will be at the door where diners enter and throughout the church. Breakfast will be served indoors as usual. Tables will be bleached and bathrooms will be cleaned frequently. Servers will wear protective masks, gloves and aprons.
Diners can eat inside in the air-conditioned fellowship hall and the church added a tent with outdoor tables and seating.
Feeding hundreds of people every day for a week is “a church family affair with volunteers,” Dunn said.
The church has about 20 members. Volunteers from the church, the New Dawn Center and community pitch in.
“It’s an undertaking!” she said. “We’re just a small rural church trying to keep our doors open.”
During the breakfast buffet, the church holds a raffle for handmade prizes. First prize is a "COVID quilt," Dunn said. It's made of scraps leftover from masks Dunn has sewed along with blocks of Harley-Davidson themed fabric.
Dunn estimates she's made and distributed about 1,000 masks, which she’s sent around South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and other states where she saw a need. Dunn is hoping to make more masks to sell at the “Rally Breakfast is a Go” buffet.
To see the prizes, go to facebook.com/ValeCommunityCountryChurch/.
