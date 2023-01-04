Vale couple accused of producing child pornography

Timothy White, a 42-year-old EMT who allegedly produced child pornography along with his wife, slouched his shoulders and kept his head down in a Rapid City federal courtroom Wednesday morning as his lawyer talked to him in a hushed voice.

White and his 24-year-old wife, Leslie White, were both arrested on Dec. 19 for producing child pornography from Feb. 1 - Dec. 19, 2022. The criminal complaint against them states the couple, "knowingly permitted the minor to engage in and assist any other person to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct."

The "visual depictions," which could be photos or videos, were then transmitted over the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After White's short conversation with Federal Public Defender Ellie Bastian on Wednesday, the lawyer told Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman her client decided to waive his right to a preliminary hearing at the start of the time-slot reserved for it. Preliminary hearings are where prosecutors must establish there is enough evidence to support bringing charges.

Prosecutor Heather Sazama told Bastian ahead of the scheduled hearing the pornography wouldn't be shown in court, but the investigators, who sat in the courtroom waiting to testify, would describe it.

If convicted, the White's would face a statutory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison as well as fines. Sazama told Wollman that the government intends to add additional charges on top of the production charge.

Prior to his and his wife's arrest, White worked as an EMT at Spearfish Emergency Ambulance. Executive Director Brian Hambeck confirmed Wednesday that he was terminated as soon as he was arrested because of the charges.

Both Whites are being held at the Pennington County Jail on federal holds. Wollman ordered that both be held in custody while their cases are pending. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Currently, the deadline for the Whites to reach a plea deal with the government is Feb. 10 and a trial date is set for Feb. 28.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the FBI and the Butte County Sheriff's Office are investigating the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City said that the couple were arrested during an ongoing investigation involving online child pornography production and distribution.