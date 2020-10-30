Valladay, Smith lead Wyoming past Hawaii

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith each rushed for 85-plus yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming cruised past Hawaii 31-7 on Friday night.
Valladay carried it 32 times for 163 yards and Smith gained 89 yards on 20 runs for Wyoming (1-1, 1-1 Mountain West), which has won nine straight home games. Levi Williams passed for 112 yards.
Valladay's 18-yard touchdown on the opening possession was the only TD over 7 yards for either team. He added a 6-yard score, and Smith had scoring runs of 1 and 2 yards.
Chevan Cordeiro was 10-of-26 passing for 106 yards with one interception for Hawaii (1-1, 1-1). Dae Dae Hunter scored Hawaii's lone touchdown on a 3-yard run to pull to 10-7 in the second quarter. The Rainbow Warriors were outgained 281-123 on the ground and turned it over twice.
Wyoming claimed the Paniolo Trophy for the 15th time in the 25 meetings between the schools.
Maryland shocks Minnesota 45-44 in OT on missed conversion
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A crazy, thrilling game ended abruptly in overtime when Minnesota's Brock Walker missed a conversion kick after a potential tying touchdown, giving Maryland a stunning 45-44 comeback victory Friday night.
After the Terrapins rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Joseph Peterino kicked the extra point to give the Terrapins — who came in as 19-point underdogs — a 45-38 lead.
Minnesota answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Seth Green before Walker's extra-point try sailed wide right to end this Big Ten duel.
Tagovailoa went 26 for 35 for 394 yards and three touchdowns in his second college start. He also ran for 59 yards and two scores to help the Terrapins (1-1) bounce back from a season-opening 43-3 loss to Northwestern.
He became the first Maryland quarterback to throw for 300 yards since Caleb Rowe against Virginia in 2013.
Jake Funk ran for a career-best 221 yards, and Maryland totaled a whopping 675 yards of offense.
Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 207 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 41 carries for Minnesota (0-2).
