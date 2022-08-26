Vandalism at Sioux Park forces relocation of high school soccer games; widespread rescheduling a possibility

The latest act in increased vandalism at Rapid City parks this summer has forced the relocation of several high school soccer games scheduled for this weekend.

Deep tire tracks dug into the grass at Noordermeer Field, located off Sheridan Lake Road, south of the Jimmy Hilton Pool at Sioux Park, has rendered the surface unplayable and forced the Rapid City Stevens soccer teams to move their Friday and Saturday games.

“Obviously somebody got in there overnight and spent some considerable time on the field,” City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said. “Because it’s not someone who just went over the curb and backed out.”

The damage done has forced the relocation of eight high school teams. The Stevens girls junior varsity and varsity games against Sioux Falls Roosevelt will now be played at Dakota Fields on the northeast side of the city Friday night, while the Stevens boys junior varsity and varsity games against Sioux Falls Jefferson will be conducted at Dakota Fields on Saturday morning.

“These are fields for kids to play on, and we work really hard to give them a great surface to play on,” said Dave Sharp, director of coaching at Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club, which leases fields from the city and manages them. “It’s just disappointing that this happened.”

Similar acts of vandalism have occurred in the past, Sharp said, but this instance is particularly significant due to the amount of rain Noordermeer Field absorbed Thursday night, which softened the ground and made the trenches caused by the tire tracks considerably deep.

Repairs will include filling those trenches, smoothing the field with a roller if the ground is still soft enough and leveling it with top soil. Efforts will also be made to re-sod the ground and get grass growing, though that may be pushed to next spring given the time of year.

“All we know is this is an ongoing problem that has happened many times,” Sharp said. “But we’ve put a lot of work and time and money into keeping those fields really nice to play on.”

Sharp said he’s hopeful the field will be playable again next week, but if it’s not, future rescheduling and relocation games will occur, especially within Black Hills Rapids where around 800 kids participate, requiring all the fields possible.

“It’s not going to be that nice, beautiful grass we normally have that’s nice to play on,” Sharp said. “We’ll have to get out there right away and do some work, and if it’s still unplayable we’ll have to move those games, too, which isn’t quite as easy because we’ve got so many kids playing.”

Photos of the damage at Noordermeer Field have been sent to the Rapid City Police Department and posted on social media. The city is seeking the public’s help to find the culprit and those with information are encouraged to contact Rapid City Police dispatch at 605-394-4131, Rapid City Parks at 605-394-4175 or text RCPD at 847-411.

Vandalism at city parks has ramped up over the past few months, Shoemaker said, resulting in more than $10,000 in damages. Security cameras have been considered. In the past, they've been used at other parks and could be utilized at soccer fields in the future.

“We have a lot of ground to cover,” Shoemaker said. “So we’ll have to see if there’s any potential for enhanced security moving forward.”