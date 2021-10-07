 Skip to main content
VanDeest, Clarkson win BHC cross country titles
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

VanDeest, Clarkson win BHC cross country titles

  • Updated
Dooley VanDeest BHC

Kadense Dooley, left, of Custer and Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish run early in the Black Hills Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood. VanDeest pulled away late for the win.

 Richard Anderson/Journal staff

Just a seventh grader, Spearfish's Peyton VanDeest is proving that she can run with the best in the area and state. She did that and then some Thursday, winning the Black Hills Conference title at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood.

VanDeest, who has the fifth fastest time this season in Class AA, won her second race of her varsity career, capturing the hilly Tomahawk course in 19 minutes, 35.10 seconds, eight seconds ahead of Custer’s Kadense Dooley.

In six races this season, she has two wins, one second-place finish, one third, one fourth and one sixth.

“As a seventh grader, I feel like it is a really good accomplishment to be the conference champion, but I had to put work towards it, so I did,” she said.

Custer came away with the team title, led by Dooley and Ramsey Karim, who was third. The Wildcats scored 28 points, to 52 for second-place Hill City and 54 for Sturgis. Spearfish placed fourth with 66 points, followed by Douglas (98), Rapid City Christian (104), Belle Fourche (105) and Red Cloud (110), Hot Springs (140) and St. Thomas More (185).

Sturgis won the boys’ title with 29 points, followed by Custer with 36, Douglas with 58 and Belle Fourche, led by individual champion Sawyer Clarkson, with 59. Hill City was (65), followed by Spearfish (72) and Rapid City Christian (123).

VanDeest ran with Dooley and Ramsey Karim of Custer for much of the race, but used her sprinting ability to race down the big final hill for the win.

Hill City girls BHC

The Hill city girls get ready for the Black Hills Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood. The Rangers finished second as a team.

“At about the two-mile mark, it was about there where we had to pick up the pace and start pushing each other. At the top of the hill, it was a half mile left, and that was when I knew I had my best chance,” VanDeest said. “I feel I have some endurance where I can go a little earlier and hold the pace.”

Last week VanDeest and her teammates competed on the same course for the Lead-Deadwood Invitational, and she was second behind Douglas’ Kira Ubence, who placed fourth Thursday.

“It was a great race and obviously a hilly course, so it was going to be tough for everyone, and especially tough for the kids who don’t have hills on their course,” VanDeest said. “As a team, we all tried our best.”

VanDeest will compete one more time before the state meet in the Best of the West at Hart Ranch next Thursday.

“I enjoy the Rapid course because it is kind of flat, but then there are hills that surprise you,” she said. “I just think that will be a fast course and a fun one.”

The Best of the West will be a good warmup for the state meet Oct. 23 in Sioux Falls. VanDeest said she just wants to finish strong and see where it takes her.

“I am going to have to push myself now that I know I can do that. We’ll just see how it goes,” she said.

Karim finished in a time of 19:55.66, followed by Ubence in 20:17.03 and Abby Cutler of Hill City in 20:25.76. Custer's Eva Studt was sixth in 20:39.64.

Clarkson BHC

Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche has a big early lead in the Black Hills Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood. Clarkson won by over one minute and 20 seconds to stay unbeaten on the season.

Clarkson, the 2019 state champion as a freshman, once again used his fast start strategy to his liking, easily out-distancing Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales, 15:57.26 to 17:20.75.

“I kind of used the same strategy at the Rapid City meet,” Clarkson said. “He (Urdiales) was sitting right behind, so I kind of decided there to make the first mile a hard one. I think that really worked, he wasn’t around me after the second mile. I like that strategy a lot because I don’t think people around here are used to it on a course like this.”

Although Belle Fourche competed on the Tomahawk course last week, Clarkson did not, choosing instead to go strong at the Sturgis Invitational two days later.

“Our team previewed it (Tomahawk) a week ago. I wasn’t feeling it so I didn’t run, but I know this course very well and I wanted to save myself for Sturgis,” he said. “I kind of knew what to expect. I ran it well, though, I think.”

Miles Ellman of Custer was third in 17:27.84, with Peyton Cast of Douglas fourth in 17:41.33 and Morgan Pappenfuss of Sturgis was fifth in 17:53.10.

The Scoopers won their second straight BHC team crown and used depth to close the top 10 with Deron Graf seventh, Ty Petrocco eighth and Ray Henderson in ninth place.

boys start BHC

The boys varsity race begins in the Black Hills Conference cross country meet Thursday at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood.

Gage Grohs of Custer was sixth.

Up next for the Class A runners in the region meet Thursday in Custer, yet another hilly course.

“I’m really excited (about regions),” Clarkson said. “I think our team is looking better than ever. I think we could have a chance of winning. Hill City and Custer are the contenders. It is kind of a hefty goal, but I think we might be able to catch them (Custer) and have a good day at regionals."

Clarkson isn’t the only Clarkson on the Belle Fourche varsity, as younger brother Lennon was 18th overall and the second runner for the Broncs.

“I think this is his first time at being our second guy,” Sawyer Clarkson said. “I think he is really happy. I think he is starting to realize that he can go for some of my records. His times, when I was at his age, are right around where I was. He might be the next big Clarkson, I guess.”

Sawyer Clarkson will now prepare for the state meet on a much less hilly Yankton Trail Park course in Sioux Falls, where he looks to lower his state Class A best time of 15:17.

“I’m not sure how I am going to strategize it, but I think I will set my goal to under 15 minutes, and if I get my goal, that is first,” he said.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

BHC Cross Country Championships

Tomahawk Country Club

Girls Team Scores

1 Custer 28; 2, Hill City 52; 3, Sturgis Brown 54; 4, Spearfish 66; 5, Douglas 98; 6, Rapid City Christian 104; 7, Belle Fourche 105; 8, Red Cloud 110; 9, Hot Springs 140; 10, St. Thomas More 185.

Girls 5k Top 20

1, Peyton VanDeest, Spearfish, 19:35.10. 2, Kadense Dooley, Custer, 19:43.11. 3, Ramsey Karim, Custer, 19:55.66. 4, Kira Ubence, Douglas, 20:17.03. 5, Abby Cutler, Hill City, 20:25.76. 6, Eva Studt, Custer, 20:39.64. 7, Ashlan Blount, Red Cloud, 20:42.29. 8, Lucy Hamer, Sturgis Brown, 21:09.84. 9, Kori Keil, Spearfish, 21:24.21. 10, Marissa Bonsness, RC Christian, 21:25.12. 11, Taylor Harrelson, RC Christian, 21:26.80. 12, Brinna Sheldon, Sturgis Brown, 21:30.23. 13, Jazzla Hutto, Hill City, 21:32.52. 14, Nancy Falkenburg Brown, Hill City, 21:53.32. 15, Paige Willnerd, Sturgis Brown, 21:56.55. 16, Kyra Vandenberg, Belle Fourche, 22:00.75. 17, Brit Wheeler, Custer, 22:01.16. 18, Alexis Stolicker, Douglas, 22:01.40. 19, Iris Zylstra, Sturgis Brown, 22:14.04. 20, Ryken Falkenburg Brown, Hill City, 22:40.78.

Boys Team Scores

1 Sturgis Brown 29; 2, Custer 36; 3, Douglas 58; 4, Belle Fourche 59; 5, Hill City 65; 6, Spearfish 72; 7, Rapid City Christian 123.

Boys 5k Top 20

1, Sawyer Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 15:57.26. 2,  Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish, 17:20.75. 3, Miles Ellman, Custer, 17:27.84. 4, Peyton Cast, Douglas, 17:41.33. 5, Morgan Papenfuss, Sturgis Brown, 17:53.10. 6, Gage Grohs, Custer, 17:58.67. 7, Deron Graf, Sturgis Brown, 18:03.90. 8, Ty Petrocco, Sturgis Brown, 18:16.91. 9, Ray Henderson, Sturgis Brown, 18:18.01. 10, Luke Rupert, Hill City, 18:20.60. 11, Tate Grabow, Hill City, 18:23.88. 12, Preston Drew, Custer, 18:25.93. 13, Miles Mitchell, Douglas, 18:25.95. 14, Beck Bruch, Sturgis Brown, 18:27.31. 15, Drew Lehman, Custer, 18:37.38. 16, Leighton Aves, Hill City, 18:45.13. 17, Wilson Miller, St. Thomas More, 18:53.82. 18, Lennon Clarkson, Belle Fourche, 18:56.14. 19, Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche, 19:03.84. 20, Paul Hourigan, Spearfish, 19:10.59.

