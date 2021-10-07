VanDeest, Clarkson win BHC cross country titles

VanDeest ran with Dooley and Ramsey Karim of Custer for much of the race, but used her sprinting ability to race down the big final hill for the win.

“At about the two-mile mark, it was about there where we had to pick up the pace and start pushing each other. At the top of the hill, it was a half mile left, and that was when I knew I had my best chance,” VanDeest said. “I feel I have some endurance where I can go a little earlier and hold the pace.”

Last week VanDeest and her teammates competed on the same course for the Lead-Deadwood Invitational, and she was second behind Douglas’ Kira Ubence, who placed fourth Thursday.

“It was a great race and obviously a hilly course, so it was going to be tough for everyone, and especially tough for the kids who don’t have hills on their course,” VanDeest said. “As a team, we all tried our best.”

VanDeest will compete one more time before the state meet in the Best of the West at Hart Ranch next Thursday.

“I enjoy the Rapid course because it is kind of flat, but then there are hills that surprise you,” she said. “I just think that will be a fast course and a fun one.”