VanDeest, Clarkson win BHC cross country titles

Just a seventh grader, Spearfish's Peyton VanDeest is proving that she can run with the best in the area and state. She did that and then some Thursday, winning the Black Hills Conference title at the Tomahawk Country Club near Deadwood.
VanDeest, who has the fifth fastest time this season in Class AA, won her second race of her varsity career, capturing the hilly Tomahawk course in 19 minutes, 35.10 seconds, eight seconds ahead of Custer’s Kadense Dooley.
In six races this season, she has two wins, one second-place finish, one third, one fourth and one sixth.
“As a seventh grader, I feel like it is a really good accomplishment to be the conference champion, but I had to put work towards it, so I did,” she said.
Custer came away with the team title, led by Dooley and Ramsey Karim, who was third. The Wildcats scored 28 points, to 52 for second-place Hill City and 54 for Sturgis. Spearfish placed fourth with 66 points, followed by Douglas (98), Rapid City Christian (104), Belle Fourche (105) and Red Cloud (110), Hot Springs (140) and St. Thomas More (185).
Sturgis won the boys’ title with 29 points, followed by Custer with 36, Douglas with 58 and Belle Fourche, led by individual champion Sawyer Clarkson, with 59. Hill City was (65), followed by Spearfish (72) and Rapid City Christian (123).
VanDeest ran with Dooley and Ramsey Karim of Custer for much of the race, but used her sprinting ability to race down the big final hill for the win.
“At about the two-mile mark, it was about there where we had to pick up the pace and start pushing each other. At the top of the hill, it was a half mile left, and that was when I knew I had my best chance,” VanDeest said. “I feel I have some endurance where I can go a little earlier and hold the pace.”
Last week VanDeest and her teammates competed on the same course for the Lead-Deadwood Invitational, and she was second behind Douglas’ Kira Ubence, who placed fourth Thursday.
“It was a great race and obviously a hilly course, so it was going to be tough for everyone, and especially tough for the kids who don’t have hills on their course,” VanDeest said. “As a team, we all tried our best.”
VanDeest will compete one more time before the state meet in the Best of the West at Hart Ranch next Thursday.
“I enjoy the Rapid course because it is kind of flat, but then there are hills that surprise you,” she said. “I just think that will be a fast course and a fun one.”
The Best of the West will be a good warmup for the state meet Oct. 23 in Sioux Falls. VanDeest said she just wants to finish strong and see where it takes her.
“I am going to have to push myself now that I know I can do that. We’ll just see how it goes,” she said.
Karim finished in a time of 19:55.66, followed by Ubence in 20:17.03 and Abby Cutler of Hill City in 20:25.76. Custer's Eva Studt was sixth in 20:39.64.
Clarkson, the 2019 state champion as a freshman, once again used his fast start strategy to his liking, easily out-distancing Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales, 15:57.26 to 17:20.75.
“I kind of used the same strategy at the Rapid City meet,” Clarkson said. “He (Urdiales) was sitting right behind, so I kind of decided there to make the first mile a hard one. I think that really worked, he wasn’t around me after the second mile. I like that strategy a lot because I don’t think people around here are used to it on a course like this.”
Although Belle Fourche competed on the Tomahawk course last week, Clarkson did not, choosing instead to go strong at the Sturgis Invitational two days later.
“Our team previewed it (Tomahawk) a week ago. I wasn’t feeling it so I didn’t run, but I know this course very well and I wanted to save myself for Sturgis,” he said. “I kind of knew what to expect. I ran it well, though, I think.”
Miles Ellman of Custer was third in 17:27.84, with Peyton Cast of Douglas fourth in 17:41.33 and Morgan Pappenfuss of Sturgis was fifth in 17:53.10.
The Scoopers won their second straight BHC team crown and used depth to close the top 10 with Deron Graf seventh, Ty Petrocco eighth and Ray Henderson in ninth place.
Gage Grohs of Custer was sixth.
Up next for the Class A runners in the region meet Thursday in Custer, yet another hilly course.
“I’m really excited (about regions),” Clarkson said. “I think our team is looking better than ever. I think we could have a chance of winning. Hill City and Custer are the contenders. It is kind of a hefty goal, but I think we might be able to catch them (Custer) and have a good day at regionals."
Clarkson isn’t the only Clarkson on the Belle Fourche varsity, as younger brother Lennon was 18th overall and the second runner for the Broncs.
“I think this is his first time at being our second guy,” Sawyer Clarkson said. “I think he is really happy. I think he is starting to realize that he can go for some of my records. His times, when I was at his age, are right around where I was. He might be the next big Clarkson, I guess.”
Sawyer Clarkson will now prepare for the state meet on a much less hilly Yankton Trail Park course in Sioux Falls, where he looks to lower his state Class A best time of 15:17.
“I’m not sure how I am going to strategize it, but I think I will set my goal to under 15 minutes, and if I get my goal, that is first,” he said.