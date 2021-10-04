VanLiere 4 strokes back ahead of final day of Class A state golf tourney

Vincent VanLiere finds himself four strokes behind the leader after Round 1 of the Class A state golf tournament at Madison Golf & Country Club in Madison.
Competing in his first state golf tournament, the St. Thomas More seventh grader parred six straight holes on the front nine and recorded a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole. He was 7-over on the back nine, collecting five bogeys and one double-bogey to finish the day with a 7-over-78.
Eric Munson of Tea Area leads the 88-player field with a 3-over-74, followed by Aberdeen Roncalli's Mason Carrels with a 76 and Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian with a 77.
As a team, St. Thomas More is tied for seventh out of 12 schools, trailing leader Tea Area by 37 strokes (329 to 366). Braden Strain sits in a tie for 50th after shooting a 93, Hayden Heig is in a four-way tie for 56th with a 96, and Sam Gibbon is tied for 64th with a 99.
Winner sits in ninth place, led by Landon Calhoon, who is tied for 31st with an 89, Belle Fourche is in 11th place, led by Aiden Voyles, who is tied for 52nd with a 94, and Custer is 12th, led by Ryder Bailey, whose 98 puts him in a tie for 62nd.
Tuesday's final round tees off at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.
JACKSON SWARTZ IN TOP 10 AFTER ROUND 1 OF AA TOURNEY
Rapid City Stevens sophomore Jackson Swartz is in the top 10 following Round 1 of the Class AA state golf tournament at Broadland Creek Country Club in Huron.
Swartz shot a 4-over-76 to put himself in a three-way tie for ninth place. He trails leader Jake Olson of Watertown by six strokes. Olson, who leads the 92-player field, has the only under-par score after shooting a 70.
As a team, the Raiders sit in 11th place out of 14 schools and trail leader Sioux Falls Lincoln by 44 strokes. Jakob Cadwallader is in a tie for 46th place after shooting an 85, while Carter Mockabee is tied for 71st with a 92 and Max Phares is in a tie for 73rd with a 93.
Spearfish is 10th place, led by Jack Hight, whose 82 puts him in a tie for 33rd, and Rapid City Central sits in 14th place, led by Benjamin Gibson, who is tied for 59th with an 89.
Tuesday's final round tees off at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.