VanLiere 4 strokes back ahead of final day of Class A state golf tourney

Vincent VanLiere finds himself four strokes behind the leader after Round 1 of the Class A state golf tournament at Madison Golf & Country Club in Madison.

Competing in his first state golf tournament, the St. Thomas More seventh grader parred six straight holes on the front nine and recorded a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole. He was 7-over on the back nine, collecting five bogeys and one double-bogey to finish the day with a 7-over-78.

Eric Munson of Tea Area leads the 88-player field with a 3-over-74, followed by Aberdeen Roncalli's Mason Carrels with a 76 and Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian with a 77.

As a team, St. Thomas More is tied for seventh out of 12 schools, trailing leader Tea Area by 37 strokes (329 to 366). Braden Strain sits in a tie for 50th after shooting a 93, Hayden Heig is in a four-way tie for 56th with a 96, and Sam Gibbon is tied for 64th with a 99.

Winner sits in ninth place, led by Landon Calhoon, who is tied for 31st with an 89, Belle Fourche is in 11th place, led by Aiden Voyles, who is tied for 52nd with a 94, and Custer is 12th, led by Ryder Bailey, whose 98 puts him in a tie for 62nd.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's final round tees off at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.