VanLiere, STM wins Region 4A tournament

Vincent VanLiere ran away with the individual title at the Region 4A golf tournament Monday, earning a 77 at Belle Fourche Country Club and winning the event by nine strokes.
The St. Thomas More seventh grader's performance helped the Cavaliers claim the team title, as two of his teammates finished in the top five and another ended in the top 10.
STM totaled 345 strokes, topping runner-up Belle Fourche by 41 strokes and third-place Custer by 82.
Cavaliers eighth grader Brady Strain placed second in the tournament with an 86, while fellow eighth grader Hayden Heig scored an 87 to place sixth and Sam Gibbon's 95 was good for seventh.
The Broncs were led by Aiden Voyles, who earned an 86 to finish third. Teammate Rexton Audiss shot an 88 to place fifth.
Jackson Wiles lead Custer with a 102, good for 10th place out of the 16-player field.
The Class A state tournament is slated for Oct. 4 at Madison Golf & Country Club.
LEMMON'S CHEL ODENBACH PLACES 2ND AT HOME XC MEET
Chel Odenbach of Lemmon placed runner-up in the girls event at the Lemmon Invitational Cross Country Meet on Monday at Lemmon Golf Course.
Odenbach finished with a time of 23:15.03 as Abby Hardersen of Killdeer, North Dakota won the meet in 22:57.87. Bison's Esther Burkhalter placed third with a time of 23:34.24
In the boys section, Ian Beyer of Timber Lake placed second with a time of 19:54.89 as Killdeer's Owen Duttenhefner won in 18:35.14. Jerrett Schuchard of Bison came in sixth with a time of 21:23.16