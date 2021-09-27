VanLiere, STM wins Region 4A tournament

Vincent VanLiere ran away with the individual title at the Region 4A golf tournament Monday, earning a 77 at Belle Fourche Country Club and winning the event by nine strokes.

The St. Thomas More seventh grader's performance helped the Cavaliers claim the team title, as two of his teammates finished in the top five and another ended in the top 10.

STM totaled 345 strokes, topping runner-up Belle Fourche by 41 strokes and third-place Custer by 82.

Cavaliers eighth grader Brady Strain placed second in the tournament with an 86, while fellow eighth grader Hayden Heig scored an 87 to place sixth and Sam Gibbon's 95 was good for seventh.

The Broncs were led by Aiden Voyles, who earned an 86 to finish third. Teammate Rexton Audiss shot an 88 to place fifth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson Wiles lead Custer with a 102, good for 10th place out of the 16-player field.

The Class A state tournament is slated for Oct. 4 at Madison Golf & Country Club.

LEMMON'S CHEL ODENBACH PLACES 2ND AT HOME XC MEET

Chel Odenbach of Lemmon placed runner-up in the girls event at the Lemmon Invitational Cross Country Meet on Monday at Lemmon Golf Course.