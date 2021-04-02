Vasquez named Region AD of the Year

Palmer had two hits and three RBI for the Cobblers, while Long, Jack Sutton and Jack Teigen all had two hits for Harrisburg.

Central, 0-6, hosts Pierre in a doubleheader Saturday that begins at 11 a.m.

Pierre takes two from Raiders

The Pierre Governors opened the season with a pair of big wins over Rapid City Stevens 11-3 and 15-2, Friday night at McKeague Field.

In the opener, the Governors opened with four runs in the top of the first and led 7-0 before the Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Pierre put the game away with four in the top of the seventh.

Stevens had just four hits against three Pierre pitchers, with Haiden Studer knocking in a pair of runs for the Raiders.

Lincoln Kienholz, Andy Gordon, Maguire Raske and Aaron Booth all had two hits for Pierre.

Pierre again opened the second game with a four-run first and led 10-2 after four innings.

Kienholz and Spencer Letellier both had three hits for the Governors. The Raiders had just three hits as a team.

Pierre, 2-0, faces Rapid City Central Friday in a twin bill that begins at 11 a.m., while the Raiders, 2-6, takes on Douglas Tuesday at 5 p.m.

