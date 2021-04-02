Vasquez named Region AD of the Year

Jared Vasquez of Rapid City Stevens was named the Region 8 Athletic Director of the Year, announced Thursday by the South Dakota High School Athletic Administrators Association.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual conference was held virtually. The SDIAAA Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be announced at a later date.
Other Region AD of the Years were: Region 1, Gene Brownell, Aberdeen Central; Region 5, Eric Smart, Tri-Valley High School; Region 2, Jeff Kosters, CAA Frederick Area; Region 6, Cory Aadland, CMAA, Mitchell High School; Region 3, Steve Erickson, CAA, Elkton High School; Region 7, Neil Goter, Wagner High School and Region 4, Bill Barrie, Hitchcock-Tulare High School.
NIAAA Years of Service Certificates were presented to: Steve Kueter, O’Gorman, 35 Years; Joey Struwe, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25 Years; Jim Groen, Sioux Falls Christian, 20 Years; Jeremy Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 20 Years; Erik Denning, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 15 Years; Greg Pedersen, Sunshine Bible Academy, 15 Years and Brent Mareska, Tiospaye Topa, 15 Years.
The Past President Award was given to Moe Ruesink of Sioux Valley
The SDIAAA “Steve Berseth” Professional Development Award 2021 went to Aadland.
SDIAAA Athletic Director of the Year Award 2020 went to Terry Rotert of Huron High School.
The NIAAA State Award of Merit 2021 went to Randy Soma of Brookings High School. The NIAAA Distinguished Service Award Nominee 2021 was Joey Struwe of Sioux Falls Lincoln.
The NFHS Citation Award Nominee 2021 Randy Marso of Brandon Valley.
Retiring Athletic Directors are Gene Brownell, Aberdeen Central (23); Jennifer Boomsma-Kelsey, Wolsey/Wessington (22); Rocky Brinkman, Andes Central/Dakota Christian (15); Marso, Brandon Valley (23) and Dan Leikvold, Lead-Deadwood (4).
Baseball
Harrisburg sweeps Cobblers
Harrisburg remained unbeaten with a double header sweep of Rapid City Central Friday afternoon at McKeague Field.
The Tigers won the first game 24-5 and the second, 20-8.
In the opener, Harrisburg scored 13 runs in the second inning and nine in the fifth to pull away.
Riley Palmer had two hits for the Cobblers, while Brodee Matthews drove home two runs. Will Simmons had four hits and two RBI for the tigers, while Tyson Kogel, Lincoln Carson and Tymon Long all hit home runs.
In the second game, the Tigers, 6-0, scored 15 runs in the final two innings to pull away after the game was tied at 5-5 through four innings.
Palmer had two hits and three RBI for the Cobblers, while Long, Jack Sutton and Jack Teigen all had two hits for Harrisburg.
Central, 0-6, hosts Pierre in a doubleheader Saturday that begins at 11 a.m.
Pierre takes two from Raiders
The Pierre Governors opened the season with a pair of big wins over Rapid City Stevens 11-3 and 15-2, Friday night at McKeague Field.
In the opener, the Governors opened with four runs in the top of the first and led 7-0 before the Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Pierre put the game away with four in the top of the seventh.
Stevens had just four hits against three Pierre pitchers, with Haiden Studer knocking in a pair of runs for the Raiders.
Lincoln Kienholz, Andy Gordon, Maguire Raske and Aaron Booth all had two hits for Pierre.
Pierre again opened the second game with a four-run first and led 10-2 after four innings.
Kienholz and Spencer Letellier both had three hits for the Governors. The Raiders had just three hits as a team.
Pierre, 2-0, faces Rapid City Central Friday in a twin bill that begins at 11 a.m., while the Raiders, 2-6, takes on Douglas Tuesday at 5 p.m.