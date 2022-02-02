Vax to the Max offering gift cards for COVID-19 vaccinations

A new campaign launched this week, Vax to the Max Black Hills, is offering financial incentives for Black Hills residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

An individual who gets both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after Feb. 1 is eligible to receive a $100 gift card, and an individual who gets a COVID-19 booster after Feb. 1 is eligible for a $50 gift card. To qualify for a gift card, people can get their vaccinations and boosters at any location or provider that administers them.

Vax to the Max Black Hills gift cards will be given at the Black Hills Area Community Foundation office, 803 St. Joseph St. in Rapid City, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, or at Sturgis Public Library and Custer County Library during regular business hours. Gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is necessary, but individuals must bring their photo identification and completed vaccination card.

The Vax to the Max Black Hills campaign is made possible by a $16,000 donation from Dr. Roger and Janice Knutsen to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation.

“COVID vaccination is your best shot at avoiding COVID-related illnesses and keeping your family, friends and neighbors safe,” said Dr. Knutsen, a physician in Rapid City. “This vaccine technology, which has been researched for decades, does not alter your DNA or cause infertility. Rather, it naturally causes white blood cells to make antibodies that help fight this potentially fatal virus.”

In addition to urging adults to be vaccinated and boosted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that children ages 5 and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and those 12 and older who are fully vaccinated receive a booster. With the Omicron variant becoming more prevalent, Dr. Knutsen said boosters provide valuable added defense against COVID-19.

“As a physician, we all want what is best for our patients. Our goal is the wellness of our patients. COVID-19 is an emergent and really potentially lethal disease,” Dr. Knutsen said. “The number one reason for people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from getting severe disease. Vaccinations dramatically decrease the chances of hospitalization and death.”

"To me, liberty means living without COVID-19. Vaccinations are the essential thing … to get COVID-19 under control," he said. "It's not over yet. We can't be complacent."

The Knutsens’ $16,000 will be added to donations from Stan Adelstein and from Dave Davis and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation. Together, these funds will provide more than $20,000 in gift cards, and the Knutsens hope others in the community will donate to supply even more Vax to the Max Black Hills gift cards.

Currently, 70% of South Dakotans ages 5 and older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. In the Black Hills, during the first two weeks of January, residents got nearly 1,000 boosters and more than 600 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vax to the Max Black Hills effort will continue until the supply of gift cards runs out, according to Chris Huber, donor relations manager at Black Hills Area Community Foundation. Huber said Wednesday morning the foundation had already distributed 16 gift cards and was receiving many calls from people who wanted more information.

“Vaccination is the best means to live our lives with more freedom and less fear,” Dr. Knutsen said. “The vaccine is safer than many over-the-counter medications and, in fact, is available without a prescription. Your primary care physicians are standing by to answer your questions.”

Anyone who has questions or concerns about being vaccinated should talk to their primary care physician. Several local physicians have made Vax to the Max Black Hills public service announcements to educate the community about COVID-19 and encourage vaccinations. To watch, go to https:/vimeo.com/bhacf.

“People have to really decide who to trust. Are they going to trust someone on the internet who has no credentials, or are they going to trust (physicians) who have experience taking care of sick people and care about how infectious disease is affecting people?” Dr. Knutsen said.

Dr. Knutsen said myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and false claims that products such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine treat COVID-19 have no scientific basis.

“The disinformation out there is totally counter to scientifically based, researched, data-driven information,” Knutsen said. “The bottom line is the COVID-19 vaccine does not make you magnetic. It does not put a microchip into you. It is absolute nonsense about COVID-19 affecting fertility. The vaccine can change menstrual periods, but it does not impact fertility.”

To make a donation to support Vax to the Max Black Hills, go to bhacf.org/give and contribute to the Black Hills Disaster Recovery Fund, or send checks payable to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to PO Box 231, Rapid City South Dakota 57709.

