Police chased a person through north Rapid City on Wednesday night before he abandoned the vehicle he was driving and fled on foot, evading officers.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, the pursuit started on Haines Avenue in the Chances Casino area. Police tried to stop a vehicle that had no license plates, but it didn't pull over.

The vehicle was ultimately abandoned in the 1000 block of Howard Street and the pursuit continued into the Lakota Homes area before the person managed to elude officers.

"We have some good leads to go on in terms of identifying the driver," said Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for RCPD.

Scanner traffic around 10 p.m. indicated officers were looking for the person, described as a man wearing white, underneath a trailer home before calling off the pursuit.