Vehicle hits Omaha Street business, driver reportedly had medical incident

Police suspect a driver's medical incident caused a sedan to collide into the entrance of a Rapid City business on Wednesday.

The white Mazda 6 crashed into the entrance of Trendz Salon at 1301 West Omaha Street at about 10:30 a.m. The car was traveling west in front of the strip mall before veering into the building.

A.J. Robinson, a stylist at the salon, said she was working the front desk when the vehicle crashed into the glass entrance. Robinson said three clients and three stylists were in the salon at the time. All walked away unharmed.

"I'm very glad everyone is okay," she said.

According to a witness and the Rapid City Police Department, the woman's foot remained pressed down on the vehicle's gas pedal after the collision. The vehicle's passenger side front tire wore down to the rim, causing the salon to fill with smoke, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD.

An ambulance transported the driver to the hospital. Police have not released the woman's name.

Sarah Moyes, an employee at Bella Tan — which shares an entry vestibule with Trendz Salon — saw the collision from about 10 feet away.

"I was sitting at the front desk," Moyes said. "I heard like a thump, and I looked out the window and I saw her hit the curb and zoom right into the building. I could see her shaking in the driver's seat. I instantly called 911 and started telling the girls that were in the beds to get out."

Bella Tan and its workers and patrons did not incur damage or injuries but the business will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

RCPD patrol and crash investigation units responded along with Rapid City Fire Department fire and medic units.