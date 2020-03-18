Vendor visiting Rapid City tests positive after returning to New York

Security First Bank in Rapid City learned Monday evening that a vendor who was providing training at their Fifth Street location on March 11 has tested positive for COVID-19 in his home state of New York.

“The vendor notified us the morning of the 12th that he would not be able to complete training due to illness" said Marnie Herrmann, Chief Banking Officer for Security First. "At that time, out of an abundance of caution, we identified the employees who had close contact with this individual and sent them home to self quarantine until we had further information. They remain quarantined at this time. We extensively sanitized the room they were using for training, along with all bathrooms, doorways, railings and flat surfaces in the building."

"This sanitation routine was in place prior to the 11th, and continues today.” Herrmann continued. “We have been in contact with State of South Dakota health officials and they have indicated we followed the proper protocols to limit further exposure to other employees and customers.”

The bank closed their lobbies to foot traffic effective Tuesday before the start of business. Drive-through lanes are open. ATMs, which accept deposits and dispense cash, are available, and customers needing to meet with their banker may do so by appointment.

