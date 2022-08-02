Vermillion knocks off Winner/Colome in Class B legion state championship

Vermillion Post 1 defeated Winner/Colome Post 169 8-7 in eight innings on Tuesday afternoon in Gregory to win the Class B Legion State Championship.

Earlier in the day, Post 1 eliminated Gregory County Post 6 with a 12-5 victory.

In the title game, Vermillion quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame of the title game, before Winner/Colome cut its deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the first.

Post 1 extended its lead to 6-1 with a Reece Proefrock grand slam in the top of the sixth.

Post 169 responded with five runs on three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch to tie the contest at 6-6 after six innings.

Vermillion moved in front 7-6 in the top of the seventh before Winner/Colome answered with a run to tie the game at 7-7 and send it to extra innings.

A bases-loaded walk gave Post 1 another go-ahead run to give it an 8-7 lead, and Vermillion held on to win the state title.

Aiden Barfuss led the way for Winner/Colome at the plate and finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a walk. He also suffered the loss in 1 2/3 innings of relief as he allowed one run (earned) on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Tim Dixon earned the win in 1 2/3 innings of relief as he held Post 169 scoreless and hitless with two strikeouts. Proefrock led the way at the plate for Post 1 and finished 2 for 4 with one run and four RBIs.

Vermillion Post 1 12, Gregory County Post 6 5

Vermillion Post 1 plated four runs in the top of the first en route to a 12-5 victory over Gregory Post 6 in the Legion Class B State semifinals on Tuesday afternoon in Gregory.

Vermillion scored its 12 runs on 11 hits and Gregory County scored its five runs on five hits and two Post 1 errors.

Rylan Peck led the way for Post 6 at the plate and finished 2 for 4.

Gannon Thomas suffered the loss in three innings of relief and surrendered eight runs (all earned) on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.