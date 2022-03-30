Veteran leadership to carry Stars this season

In 2021, Rapid City Post 320 missed out on the American Legion Baseball State Tournament, but the start of a new season brings a clean slate and lofty expectations.

The Stars started last season 4-0, but fortunes quickly changed and it wrapped up a second straight losing season with an 18-23 record and a pair of losses to Watertown in the regional tournament.

Now, with State returning to Rapid City, Post 320 enters the season with a chip on its shoulder. The Stars opened Spring Training this month with high hopes, and head coach Brian Humphries expects the team to change course behind a core group of experienced leaders.

“I think we’ll be pretty good,” Humphries said. “We return four college freshmen and nine 17 year-old seniors, so we’ll be a little bit of an older team this year.

Post 320 returns seven position players with starting experience and its three top pitchers from last year’s team.

“We definitely have the talent and will see if we can put it on the field day in and day out.”

One of those senior returners is Rapid City Central’s Lane Darrow. The centerfielder had a major impact for the Star’s in 2021, hitting over .400 according to Humphries.

“I expect a lot this year with a lot of returners,” Darrow said. “I think we’ve put in a lot of work and it will pay off. We’re the underdogs and want to come in and shock a lot of people.”

Humphries said three-quarters of his team enters the year with varsity experience, and he expects that to translate onto the field.

“There’s something to be said about varsity experience, regardless of how much time, just being there and competing at that level is big,” he said.

A lot of that experience returns on the mound. Last year, Jimmy Rodgers anchored the Stars on the bump and comes back as a college freshman. Xander Dansby plays club baseball for South Dakota State and also returns as a veteran arm for Post 320.

Another bright spot on an experienced staff is Hayden Leighty. The Rapid City Stevens junior started against rival Post 22 in a 9-8 loss in a 10-inning thriller last June at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.

“I think a lot of people are underestimating us and our abilities,” Leighty said. “I think especially with our college guys coming back, we will have a good pitching rotation.”

Twins Jace and Jett Wetzler also bring experience on the mound and look to make an impact this season, while in the outfield, Darrow and Gavyn Dansby return as formidable forces in the field and at the plate.

And in the infield, Dakota Weslyn commit Mason Mehlhaff anchors another experienced group.

“It’s always big to have returners up the middle of the field to help lead the infield and outfield,” Humphries said. “I return my starting five hitters from last year. We will see how it goes. We start May 4 and hopefully we have some good weather to go out there.”

The biggest concern for the Stars with opening day looming is limited reps on grass because of the weather. The team practiced outside for the first time this spring on Monday at Pete Lien Field, but snow and rain forced an indoor practice Tuesday afternoon.

“We aren’t like Post 22 with turf, where there are no bad hops,” Humphries said. “Early in the season, defense is always a little big of a question mark, especially since we can’t be outside very much.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

