Veterans can apply for help with home repairs

Veterans who need assistance with home repairs can apply for help through March 15.

The home repairs are a project of Mission 22, an organization that serves veterans and their families and raises awareness about the suicide rate among veterans.

Any veteran in the Black Hills area can apply for help with home repairs, but only a limited number of projects can be done. Veterans must submit their request for assistance with a paragraph explaining what household repairs need to be done and why the help is needed (financial struggles, physical limitations, etc.).

Requests can be emailed to Christine Spiers, 2nd Jr. Vice Commander DAV Department of South Dakota, at bizex2@me.com or mailed to Spiers at DAV Rapid City Chapter 3, 101 E. Madison St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

Requests also can be mailed to Chris Cooper at chris@mission22.com. Cooper is the South Dakota state ambassador and regional leader for Mission 22.

Cooper said veterans or active duty personnel can ask for help with household repairs that don’t require a licensed professional. Those could include exterior or interior painting, building a ramp, repairing a deck, landscaping, tree trimming, yard clean-up and more. Cooper hopes to send teams of volunteers to make the repairs in mid-May.

Cooper said volunteers from Mission 22 and the Combat Motorcycle Veterans Association have agreed to help with repairs, but more volunteers are welcome. He is also accepting donations of materials such as paint and tools that could be needed to perform the repairs. Email Cooper to volunteer or to donate supplies.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0