Veterans Classic to kick off Thursday

The annual Veterans Classic legion baseball tournament returns to Rapid City this week.

Post 320 and Post 22 are co-hosting the event, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at both Pete Lien Memorial Field and Fitzgerald Stadium.

Sixteen teams from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana and Wyoming will be split into two divisions and play four pool games, with seed matchup games taking place to close out the tournament.

Below is the schedule for the Veterans Classic.

Thursday, June 2

Fitzgerald Stadium

Miles City vs. Fargo Post 400, 9 a.m.

Mitchell vs. Cheyenne, 11:30 a.m.

Mitchell vs. Laramie, 2 p.m.

Laramie vs. Pierre, 4:30 p.m.

RC Post 22 vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Pete Lien Memorial Field

Sturgis vs. Gillette, 9 a.m.

Gillette vs. Alliance, 11:30 a.m.

Alliance vs. Post 406 Flyers, 2 p.m.

Renner vs. Plattsmouth, 4:30 p.m.

RC Post 320 vs. Freemont, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Fitzgerald Stadium

Pierre vs. Cheyenne, 9 a.m.

Bellevue vs. Mitchell, 11:30 a.m.

Bellevue vs. Fargo Post 400, 2 p.m.

RC Post 22 vs. Miles City, 4:30 p.m.

RC Post 22 vs. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Pete Lien Memorial Field

Alliance vs. Plattsmouth, 9 a.m.

Post 406 Flyers vs. Gillette, 11:30 a.m.

Sturgis vs. Freemont, 2 p.m.

Renner vs. Freemont, 4:30 p.m.

RC Post 320 vs. Renner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Fitzgerald Stadium

Miles City vs. Laramie, 7:30 a.m.

Miles City vs. Cheyenne, 10 a.m.

Cheyenne vs. Fargo Post 400, 12:30 p.m.

Fargo Post 400 vs. Pierre, 3 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

RC Post 22 vs. Mitchell, 8 p.m.

Pete Lien Memorial Field

Freemont vs. Gillette, 8 a.m.

Sturgis vs. Alliance, 10:30 a.m.

Sturgis vs. Renner, 1 p.m.

Plattsmouth vs. Post 406 Flyers, 3:30 p.m.

RC Post 320 vs. Plattsmouth, 6 p.m.

RC Post 320 vs. Post 406 Flyers, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Fitzgerald Stadium

7th seed vs. 7th seed, 8 a.m.

5th seed vs. 5th seed, 10:30 a.m.

3rd seed vs. 3rd seed, 1 p.m.

1st vs. 1st seed, 3:30 p.m.

Pete Lien Memorial Field

8th seed vs. 8th seed, 8 a.m.

6th seed vs. 6th seed, 10:30 a.m.

4th seed vs. 4th seed, 1 p.m.

2nd seed vs. 2nd seed, 3:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0